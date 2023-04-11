Close
Man in ‘extremely critical condition’ after being hit by truck in a crosswalk

Apr 11, 2023, 10:42 AM

MIDVALE, Utah — A man is in “extremely critical condition” after he was hit in a crosswalk by a work truck at 180 W. 7200 South.

According to Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified Police Department, the collision occurred this morning just after 7:30 a.m.

A man was walking in a crosswalk through an intersection when a work truck ran through a red light and hit the pedestrian, launching him 40-50 feet.

The man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The driver is cooperating with police and there are “no obvious signs of impairment.”

Though Cutler said the sun may have played a factor in the crash due to the time of day. She said it’s important for drivers to take the necessary precautions now that the sun is out.

