Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Provo waits and prepares for heavy runoff expected in coming weeks

Apr 14, 2023, 6:21 PM | Updated: 6:42 pm

Ladd Egan's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah — State and local leaders gathered in Provo Friday to fill sandbags and warn residents about flooding.

“Provo is preparing for the worst but hoping for the best,” Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said.

Provo has a goal of filling 100,000 sandbags by May 1. So far, volunteers and city workers have filled about 45,000 sandbags.

“We’ve made significant infrastructure improvements,” Kaufusi said. “Public work crews are actively mitigating high-risk areas. Protection efforts continue with sandbagging.”

(KSL TV)

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson encouraged residents to study flood maps and prepare for the spring runoff.

“Every community has different needs, different risks,” Henderson said. “Understand the risks in your area.”

The state has already purchased and distributed nearly 1.5 million sandbags and has placed an order for 500,000 more, according to Henderson’s office.

“We’ve got a lot of water up in those mountains that’s going to be coming down,” Henderson said.

There are several areas of concern in Provo, including homes along the Provo River, and also snowmelt flowing out of several frontal canyons — Slate Canyon, Rock Canyon and Little Rock Canyon.

(KSL TV)

Floodwaters coming out of Slate Canyon in 1984 required crews and volunteers to build a sandbag channel with over 90,000 sandbags. It included two bridges for cars and eight pedestrian bridges.

Unlike areas north of Utah County that have already seen flooding, Provo is still waiting for the rapid runoff to start because of the higher elevations of its snowpack.

“You can look at the peaks behind Provo City,” said Dave Decker, Provo’s public works director. “They are very high peaks, and so we tend to anticipate a little bit later response than some of those low elevation watersheds.”

Right now, Decker said Provo River is running higher than normal because of releases from Deer Creek and Jordanelle reservoirs. The river is currently at 500 cubic feet per second — far below what was seen in 2017 and 2019 when the river was flowing at approximately 1,800 cubic feet per second.

Decker said he expects the frontal canyons above the city to start flowing with water next week.

“Probably early weeks of May where we’re going to start to see significant increases in the flow,” he said. “That’s probably the major flood event that we anticipate.”

Provo is providing 25 sandbags per resident. They are available at the Public Works building located at 1377 S. 350 East. The city also has sand available. Residents need to bring their own shovel to fill the sandbags.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

How to stay safe during spring runoff

Public safety leaders are asking everyone — including pets — to stay away from river and stream banks until the spring runoff subsides as conditions are just too dangerous.

19 hours ago

UDOT crews work to clear snow from state Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon. (UDOT Cottonwood Ca...

Madison Swenson

Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens following slew of closures

State Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon has reopened after being closed for a number of days over the last few weeks.

19 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Man thanks neighbors, strangers who helped save house from raging waters of Emigration Creek

Tim Erickson said on Tuesday the water started to back up near the culvert next to his house, flooding his yard and flowing over the driveway.

19 hours ago

In this photo taken with a drone, trucks and a resident on foot make their way through receding flo...

Freida Frisaro, Daniel Kozin and Terry Spencer

Airport looks to open as South Florida floods slowly recede

Drivers are being urged to use caution when navigating the streets of Fort Lauderdale after days of unrelenting rain left roads underwater and forced the closure of one of South Florida’s largest airports.

19 hours ago

public works sandbags...

Mike Anderson

First responders in Ogden ask for help as floods create new waterways

First responders in Ogden asked for the public to help to recognize issues that could turn into flooding.

2 days ago

Floods across Utah have brought neighbors together to build walls of sand bags to irrigate the rush...

Brooke Williams and Karah Brackin

State of emergency declared in Salt Lake County as flooding hits Sugar House

The Wasatch Front has seen a roller coaster of weather with record a snowpack followed by record high temperatures within days.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Provo waits and prepares for heavy runoff expected in coming weeks