UNCATEGORIZED
KSL Investigates: Failure to Protect TONIGHT 10PM
Apr 24, 2023, 5:23 PM
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Draper homes evacuated after two houses collapse, slide down hillside (pageviews: 32728)
- Family heartbroken as home crumbles in Layton landslide (pageviews: 16930)
- Kaysville residents angered by city's response to flooding (pageviews: 13899)
- Vandalism to Utah lawmaker's home brings condemnation from across political spectrum (pageviews: 8538)
- Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil (pageviews: 6742)
- How to see the northern lights, sighted recently in Utah skies (pageviews: 5532)