Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Colorado Man accused of setting trap which injured door-to-door salesman skips court

Apr 29, 2023, 4:04 PM

A portion of the "booby trap" device hidden in bushes and connected to the walkway wire, as shown i...

A portion of the "booby trap" device hidden in bushes and connected to the walkway wire, as shown in an image provided by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — A Douglas County District Court judge recently issued a warrant for a Highlands Ranch resident accused of constructing a “booby trap” on his home’s front steps which injured a door-to-door salesman.

Bryan Hill failed to show up for a court appearance on April 18, a month after his arrest on felony assault, felony menacing, and prohibited use of a weapon charges.

Hill was arrested March 15 after a 26-year-old man called police to report lingering injuries allegedly suffered March 9 at Hill’s residence.

The 26-year-old met police in front of the house in the 9200 block of Ashburn Court. As the salesman walked on a path from the home’s driveway to its front door, he struck a wire with his lower leg. This caused a long bang, the salesman explained to deputies, and caused a white flash in his vision. Immediately afterward, the salesman said his vision was blurred and his ears were ringing.

The salesman removed the wire from the tip of his shoe. He also noticed two metal washers fall out of his shoe which were not connected to the wire.

Another salesman for the same house painting company told deputies he heard the noise from several houses away and thought his colleague had been shot. When he arrived, a middle-aged man opened the home’s garage door and said, “No trespassing.”

The two salesman left and the man closed the garage door.

A day later, the salesman told deputies his ears were still ringing and he was suffering from a constant headache. He described the previous day’s ‘bang’ to investigators as similar to the time he shot a .45 caliber handgun without ear protection.

Five days later, the salesman continued to report hearing loss in one ear.

That same day, according to the arrest affidavit, deputies returned the Ashburn Court residence and found a wire suspended across the paved walkway. It was attached to a device which a detective resembled a “shortened shot gun shell,” as a deputy remarked in the affidavit.

Some neighbors told a detective that the resident had warned them to not let their kids play near his house for fear of their being hurt, according to the affidavit.

DCSO executed a search warrant March 15. The walkway device consisted of a blank 12-gauge shotgun round, per the affidavit. Another such device containing a substance similar to pepper spray was found constructed across a walkway to the back yard. It was “aimed up toward someone’s face,” the affidavit stated. The report noted the walkway to the back yard was a permissible right of way for public utility workers.

Hill told investigators he constructed the front yard device to warn people, per the affidavit. A third trip-wire setup was found elsewhere on the property.

Hill, 61, and Tracy Remington, 53, were taken into custody on identical charges. Both posted $25,000 surety bonds on March 16 and were released.

A spokesman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office confirmed that charges were never formally brought against Remington. Her case, in fact, was closed April 14 due to lack of evidence. However, the office was recently notified about additional information in the case which could change the determination to drop those charges, or prompt the office to issue new ones.

Hill’s new Failure To Appear warrant contains a recommendation for a $50,000 bond.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

CNN

Jesse Moltenbrey had her wedding dress held 'hostage' in a billing dispute between Bed Bath Beyond ...

Ramishah Maruf

Wedding dress held ‘hostage’ in billing dispute with Bed Bath & Beyond

It's what every bride has nightmares about: A wedding dress disappeared, stained, or — in New Hampshire resident Jesse Moltenbrey's case — held "hostage."

18 hours ago

A general view of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta...

Brenda Goodman, CNN

CDC set to stop tracking community levels for Covid-19

As the nation's public health emergency expires on May 11, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will stop reporting its color-coded Covid-19 Community Levels as a way to track the spread of the infection.

2 days ago

The CDC is investigating a cluster of rare and serious brain abscesses in kids in and around Las Ve...

Brenda Goodman

Mysterious cluster of brain infections strikes kids in southern Nevada

Disease detectives with the CDC are investigating a cluster of rare and serious brain abscesses in kids in and around Las Vegas, and doctors from other parts of the country say they may be seeing a rise in cases, too.

2 days ago

Two helicopters that crashed Thursday near Healy, Alaska, were part of the US Army's 1st Battalion,...

Paradise Afshar and Melissa Alonso

3 soldiers dead, 1 injured after Army Apache helicopters collide midair while returning from Alaskan training flight

Three soldiers were killed and another was injured when two AH-64 Apache helicopters collided Thursday as they were flying back from a military training flight near Healy, Alaska, Army officials said.

2 days ago

Snapchat's new AI chatbot is already raising alarms among teens and parents. (Tiffany Hagler-Geard/...

Samantha Murphy Kelly

Snapchat’s new AI chatbot is already raising alarms among teens, parents

Snapchat's new AI chatbot is facing backlash not only from parents but also from some Snapchat users who are bombarding the app with bad reviews in the app store and criticisms on social media.

3 days ago

Kevin McCarthy...

By Melanie Zanona, Kristin Wilson, Lauren Fox, Manu Raju and Haley Talbot, CNN

House votes to pass debt ceiling bill in win for McCarthy

The House voted Wednesday to pass a bill raising the nation's debt ceiling, after days of wrangling Republican lawmakers to unify behind the package, which would bolster House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's position at the negotiating table with the White House.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Colorado Man accused of setting trap which injured door-to-door salesman skips court