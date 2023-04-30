Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
‘Vampire straw’ confiscated from traveler at Boston airport

Apr 30, 2023, 3:55 PM

This "vampire straw," designed as an inconspicuous self-defense weapon, was confiscated at Boston's...

This "vampire straw," designed as an inconspicuous self-defense weapon, was confiscated at Boston's Logan Airport on April 23, according to TSA New England. (TSA New England)

(TSA New England)

BY


CNN

(CNN) — A traveler at Boston Logan International Airport was arrested after he was found to have in his carry-on luggage a so-called “vampire straw,” which can be used as a weapon.

The 26-year old man was headed to Chicago from Boston on April 23, according to an email from Daniel Velez, spokesman for TSA New England. On Twitter, Velez explained that Massachusetts State Police confiscated the straw from the man’s carry-on bag and eventually arrested him.

Velez told CNN that while vampire straws may be permitted in checked luggage in some states, they are illegal to carry in Massachusetts.

The man was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police. His name was not released by police.

 

What is a vampire straw

 

The image Velez posted of the item shows a metal straw with a tapered end labeled “szaboinc.com.” He told CNN that the straw’s “strength, length and dagger-like point make it a defense weapon” and that the “company’s website labels it as such.”

The Szabo Inc. website advertises an $85 titanium vampire straw. According to the product description, the straw “allows the user to drink effortlessly any thick shake or smoothie.”

But in addition to making it easier to drink a smoothie, the straw is also “designed for self defense” and is “super tough and long enough to be used like a dagger,” reads the website. Each 10-inch straw is made to order in the US, according to the website.

When reached by CNN, an official at Szabo didn’t have an immediate comment.

Massachusetts State Police told CNN that the straw was prohibited under Massachusetts General Law Chapter 269-Section 10-Paragraph (b), which bans carrying certain “edged instruments” that include stilettos and daggers.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

‘Vampire straw’ confiscated from traveler at Boston airport