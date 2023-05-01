Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Garden City officials declare state of emergency due to flooding

Apr 30, 2023, 7:43 PM | Updated: 8:01 pm

One of the seven flooding areas impacting Garden City, Utah. (Courtesy: Mayor Mike Leonhardt)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

RICH COUNTY, Utah — The mayor of Garden City, Utah, has issued a state of emergency to prepare residents for flooding Saturday afternoon.

Mayor Mike Leonhardt told KSL that city officials are seeing active flooding in seven different areas around the city.

“We have about seven different locations, from south to north, in our town that we have active flooding waters coming down the mountain,” Leonhardt said.

He said the waters were on Highway 9 and other city roadways but have been moved away into ditches to prevent problems.

Officials are also asking anyone with a secondary home in the city to ensure it’s safe. Leonhardt said that no homes were significantly damaged, but a few houses had some water inside them.

“If you have a home here, and it’s a second home, you have someone come up and check it. Please come up and check it,” he said.

The mayor said that flooding will continue to be a problem as they still have ice and snow that hasn’t melted yet.

“We are just barely melting surface snow, low-level snow. We haven’t even touched the high-level snow yet,” Leonhardt explained. “We are anticipating the next two weeks, so just flood waters coming into Garden City.”

KSL 5 TV Live

