CNN

Zoo seeks 5 people to dress up as birds, chase seagulls away

Apr 30, 2023, 7:54 PM

The main entrance to Blackpool Zoo, Lancashire, England. (Simon Evans/Alamy Stock Photo)...

The main entrance to Blackpool Zoo, Lancashire, England. (Simon Evans/Alamy Stock Photo)

(Simon Evans/Alamy Stock Photo)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — If you’re looking for a job, love animals and don’t take yourself too seriously, an opportunity at the Blackpool Zoo might pique your interest.

The animal sanctuary in Lancashire, England, is seeking seagull deterrents to help with the “nuisance” of the birds stealing food from visitors and animals.

How, exactly? Well, you’ll dress like a giant bird and chase them away.

“We need to do what we can to keep the seagulls away from our main visitor dining areas, which is why we are looking for a team of people to join our Visitor Services team as ‘Seagull Deterrents,'” Blackpool Zoo wrote in the job advertisement.

The requirements are straight forward: You must be friendly, outgoing, energetic, flexible and, of course, comfortable wearing a bird costume.

The zoo is looking to fill five seagull deterrent positions. Blackpool Zoo has even gone so far as to offer one of them to James Corden, former host of “The Late Late Show.”

“We hear you’re headed back to Blighty and are interested in our seagull deterrent position? We think you’d be ace at it if you want to come and give it a go… from what we saw on @latelateshow last night, the costume would really suit you too!,” the zoo said in a cheeky tweet.

Think you’ve got what it takes? The zoo is now accepting applications.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

