UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

Sandy officials host ‘flood ready’ town hall to prepare residents

May 1, 2023, 12:34 PM | Updated: 12:44 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SANDY, Utah — As of Monday, several Utah towns and cities are working to prepare as the spring runoff intensifies, including in Sandy, Utah.

Sandy City leaders want residents to be prepared for whatever mother nature brings, as they got a stockpile of sandbags at filling stations like the one near Newcastle Drive.

Spring runoff came off the south-facing slopes in the lower and mid-elevations nearby Sandy, which is what city officials want.

Meanwhile, Albion Middle School is being prepared for a “Flood Ready” Town Hall on Monday night just in case things get serious.

Sandy residents are invited to walk through its doors, where they’ll hear from city leaders about what they can do to protect their homes and property from floodwaters.

The town hall is mainly for people who lived along creeks. They can look at flood maps, and city officials can help them navigate the city or FEMA website to see if they live in a flood plain or need flood insurance.

If people need sandbags, there will be a free demonstration at the town hall on Monday night. It’s also an opportunity for volunteers to help fill sandbags at neighborhood filling stations.

Tom Ward, the director of Sandy City Public Works, said his crews are ready, but everyone must play a role too.

“We continue to watch. Mother Nature is still yet to play all of her cards, but we’re ready, and we’re prepared and will be communicating. If things surprise us and we will make sure we keep everyone safe,” Ward said.

City leaders will also help people register with the alert system, so if there’s an emergency, they’ll know exactly how to report it. Local first responders will also provide safety tips, especially avoiding swift-moving water.

The town hall starts at 6 p.m. If you wish to learn more, you can visit the Sandy City website.

Top Stories

Utah's Flood Watch

(UDOT)...

Josh Ellis

Flood watches and advisories in effect across Utah; US 89 closed at US 6/Thistle Junction

A flood warning has been issued for Emigration Creek in Salt Lake City as U.S. Highway 89 was closed at the U.S. 6 junction in Spanish Fork Canyon due to flooding along Thistle Creek Monday morning. 

13 hours ago

A home threatened by the flood water caused by Emigration Creek. (KSLTV)...

Shara Park

National Weather Service issues flood warning for Emigration Creek

Residents in Emigration Canyon sprang into action Sunday as Emigration Creek jumped its bed in several areas threatening to flood homes.

2 days ago

One of the seven flooding areas impacting Garden City, Utah. (Courtesy: Mayor Mike Leonhardt)...

Michael Houck

Garden City officials declare state of emergency due to flooding

The mayor of Garden City, Utah, has issued a state of emergency to prepare residents for flooding Saturday afternoon. 

2 days ago

(KSLTV)...

Shelby Lofton

Summit County rivers placed on flood watch as water continues to rise

Summit County officials are keeping an eye on their rivers as the rapidly approaching warm weather is causing snow to melt quickly.

2 days ago

Weber River channel...

Brittany Tait

Channel opened on Weber River as flood watch begins

Weber County Officials are keeping a close eye on the Weber River after the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for it and two others.

2 days ago

Volunteers at Murry Park helping to fill sandbags. (KSLTV/Mark Less)...

Alex Cabrero

Tens of thousands of sandbags filled during big volunteer event at Murray Park

As temperatures rise, the snow in the mountains melts, and the water quickly flows down to the valley, causing lots of sandbagging events to happen Saturday. 

3 days ago

