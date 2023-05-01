Sandy officials host ‘flood ready’ town hall to prepare residents

SANDY, Utah — As of Monday, several Utah towns and cities are working to prepare as the spring runoff intensifies, including in Sandy, Utah.

Sandy City leaders want residents to be prepared for whatever mother nature brings, as they got a stockpile of sandbags at filling stations like the one near Newcastle Drive.

Spring runoff came off the south-facing slopes in the lower and mid-elevations nearby Sandy, which is what city officials want.

Meanwhile, Albion Middle School is being prepared for a “Flood Ready” Town Hall on Monday night just in case things get serious.

Sandy residents are invited to walk through its doors, where they’ll hear from city leaders about what they can do to protect their homes and property from floodwaters.

The town hall is mainly for people who lived along creeks. They can look at flood maps, and city officials can help them navigate the city or FEMA website to see if they live in a flood plain or need flood insurance.

If people need sandbags, there will be a free demonstration at the town hall on Monday night. It’s also an opportunity for volunteers to help fill sandbags at neighborhood filling stations.

Tom Ward, the director of Sandy City Public Works, said his crews are ready, but everyone must play a role too.

“We continue to watch. Mother Nature is still yet to play all of her cards, but we’re ready, and we’re prepared and will be communicating. If things surprise us and we will make sure we keep everyone safe,” Ward said.

City leaders will also help people register with the alert system, so if there’s an emergency, they’ll know exactly how to report it. Local first responders will also provide safety tips, especially avoiding swift-moving water.

The town hall starts at 6 p.m. If you wish to learn more, you can visit the Sandy City website.