Trenches built to hold runoff too shallow, homes in several subdivisions flood

May 1, 2023, 6:15 PM | Updated: 6:42 pm

KSLTV.com

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — In Liberty, most of the houses’ driveways are lined by sandbags. Homeowners said they had eight feet of snow in their yards a few days ago. Today, it’s half of that. The snow is melting and causing a lot of concern.

Laura Saunders’ basement has flooded.

“This is the third time,” Saunders said.

The last time was more than a decade ago.

“They do need to do something,” Saunders said. “There needs to be some infrastructure that has at least been redrawn up.”

Her husband has constructed their own pumping system to keep the water out.

“Yesterday it did overfill the banks and started to come down the driveway back into the house, so I don’t know what they’re going to do,” Saunders said.

Weber county officials say the ditches dug alongside these houses are overwhelmed.

Roads director Joe Hadley says the snowmelt is flowing faster than they can take on. 

“It’s overwhelming our storm drain system and as you can see, the water is jumping out of some of the banks,” Hadley said. “All coming from the North Fork Area.”

“We’re trying to keep the water from breeching the ditch and going towards people’s houses,” Hadley said.

Hadley says several homeowners in the upper valley have flooded crawl spaces and basements.

“I think the worst is yet to come,” Hadley said. “I think this is just the beginning of our flooding issues.” 

She says sandbags can only do so much.

“My husband’s back really hurts from the sandbag thing,” Hadley said.

County officials told KSL TV they’re using an emergency canal to take on this high water. It’s something they’ve only had to do a couple of times.

