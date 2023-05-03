People along the Ogden River bracing for faster, higher flow

HUNTSSVILLE, Utah — In the town of Huntsville, residents are not taking any chances with flooding as a massive heat wave hits Utah.

Along the Ogden River, sandbags are stacked deep and high as the water flows higher and faster than years past.

Many of the residents spent this week’s warm days filling and delivering sandbags to those in need. Right now, thousands of those sandbags line Barbara Lee’s property, which sits on the South Fork of the Ogden River.

She’s lived along this river most of her life and loves everything about it.

“I love living in Huntsville because we all take care of each other,” Lee said.

It’s that sense of community and family that had her helping Tuesday, despite the high temperatures.

She started lining her property with the sandbags a month and a half ago, and it shows. The barricade of bags is deep and high. Now, she just hopes it’s enough.

The Ogden River is under a flood warning. It’s expected to peak on Friday, then stay at flood stage through all of next week.

“To open your bedroom window at night and just listen to the river, it just puts you right to sleep,” Lee said.