Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

People along the Ogden River bracing for faster, higher flow

May 2, 2023, 10:43 PM

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

HUNTSSVILLE, Utah — In the town of Huntsville, residents are not taking any chances with flooding as a massive heat wave hits Utah.

Along the Ogden River, sandbags are stacked deep and high as the water flows higher and faster than years past.

Many of the residents spent this week’s warm days filling and delivering sandbags to those in need. Right now, thousands of those sandbags line Barbara Lee’s property, which sits on the South Fork of the Ogden River.

She’s lived along this river most of her life and loves everything about it.

“I love living in Huntsville because we all take care of each other,” Lee said.

Homeowners along South Fork Ogden River using thousands of sandbags

It’s that sense of community and family that had her helping Tuesday, despite the high temperatures.

She started lining her property with the sandbags a month and a half ago, and it shows. The barricade of bags is deep and high. Now, she just hopes it’s enough.

The Ogden River is under a flood warning. It’s expected to peak on Friday, then stay at flood stage through all of next week.

“To open your bedroom window at night and just listen to the river, it just puts you right to sleep,” Lee said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Utah's Flood Watch

(KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Homeowners along South Fork Ogden River using thousands of sandbags

People living along the South Fork of the Ogden River were trying to keep the high waters from damaging their homes Tuesday as the area was under a flood warning.

1 day ago

Weber River search for woman...

Shara Park

Crews continue search along Weber River for missing woman

A search and rescue operation continued for a second day along the Weber River after multiple reports of a woman in distress in the water Monday.

1 day ago

The Hyrum Dam leading to the nearby reservoir. (KSLTV)...

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck

Hyrum Dam might be too outdated to handle record runoff water, officials say

Utah officials are watching a nearly 90-year-old water dam as it may be too outdated for the record amounts of water.

1 day ago

(UDOT)...

Madison Swenson and Andrew Adams

Mudslide floods roadway in Little Cottonwood Canyon during closure

A mudslide flooded part of state Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday afternoon while the roadway remained closed to travel.

1 day ago

Flooding temporarily closed state Route 39 in Ogden Canyon Tuesday morning. (Utah Department of Pub...

Josh Ellis

Utah roads, parks close due to flooding and high runoff levels

Several roads were closed due to flooding Tuesday morning, and warm temperatures will keep rivers and creeks running high throughout the day.

1 day ago

(KSL TV)...

Ashley Moser

Sandy resident builds wall to divert water away from property in anticipation of flooding

Homeowners along Little Willow Creek in Sandy are gearing up for floodwaters with sandbags, but one resident is taking it a step further to protect his home. 

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

People along the Ogden River bracing for faster, higher flow