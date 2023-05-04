Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Travel agents can help you navigate your next cruise, save money

May 4, 2023, 1:16 PM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — You’re ready for a summer cruise, but navigating where to go, what to do, and which cruise line to use can be overwhelming.

A trusted travel agent can help you maneuver the ins and outs.

Sarah McClure is with Wishes Family Travel. She said, “I do not charge fees. When you’re booking a cruise, there’s a commission amount already built into it and so that’s how i get paid.”

She says planning a dream vacation can turn into a nightmare, whether you’re a first-timer or a repeat cruiser, and offers these 5 tips:

Cruise during the off-season

January, February, and August – December is when you can get serious discounts and less crowds.

Save big by booking early

You’ll have more luck getting a pick of the cabin you want on popular cruise lines that sell out quick.

“Some of these cruise lines have their itinerary out 18-24 months in advance,” McClure said.

Bundle up for the best cruise deals

There are promotions that can include perks such as specialty dining, wi-fi and drink packages.

Book at the last minute

If you’re flexible with your cruising times and destination, don’t be afraid to book a last-minute cruise. Many cruise lines cater to this group, and you can find deeply discounted fares on most cruise line websites.

 Book with a group

You’ll get better rates when you book with a group, McClure said. Cruise lines could throw in onboard credit and fun perks like a cocktail party.

“The less expensive cruises are out there. You just have to go in there with the right mindset to understand what you’re purchasing,” McClure added.

Experts also suggest enrolling in a cruise line’s loyalty program. It’s free and you can get perks in return.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Kroger logo...

Associated Press

West Virginia settles with Kroger, opioid money now tops $1B

West Virginia has settled with Kroger for $68 million over its role in distributing highly addictive prescription painkillers into the U.S. state that has lost more lives to opioid overdoses per capita than any other.

17 hours ago

FILE - A McDonald's sign at a restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh, April 24, 2017. Federal investigat...

Associated Press

McDonald’s franchises fined for child labor violations

Federal officials say two 10-year-olds are among the 300 children who worked at a McDonald’s restaurants in Kentucky with no or little pay.

2 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Madison Swenson

Fear Factory pays off lunch balances at 2 SLC schools

Fear Factory has paid off lunch balances at two Salt Lake City schools — Mountain View Elementary and Park View Elementary.

3 days ago

FILE - A pedestrian walks past a First Republic Bank in San Francisco on April 26, 2023. Regulators...

Ken Sweet

First Republic up in air as regulators juggle bank’s fate

Regulators continued their search for a solution to First Republic Bank’s woes over the weekend before stock markets were set to open Monday.

5 days ago

A hiring sign is displayed in a window of a store in Manhattan on December 02, 2022 in New York Cit...

Julia Horowitz

14 million jobs worldwide will vanish in the next 5 years, new economic report finds

Huge disruptions will rock the global job market over the next five years as the economy weakens and companies boost adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence.

5 days ago

General Mills recalls Four Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour. (U.S. Food & Drug)...

Carma Hassan

General Mills issues voluntary recall for some types of popular flour brand

Select bags of Gold Medal flour are being voluntarily recalled by manufacturer General Mills for the possible presence of salmonella, according to a company.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Travel agents can help you navigate your next cruise, save money