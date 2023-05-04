Travel agents can help you navigate your next cruise, save money

SALT LAKE CITY — You’re ready for a summer cruise, but navigating where to go, what to do, and which cruise line to use can be overwhelming.

A trusted travel agent can help you maneuver the ins and outs.

Sarah McClure is with Wishes Family Travel. She said, “I do not charge fees. When you’re booking a cruise, there’s a commission amount already built into it and so that’s how i get paid.”

She says planning a dream vacation can turn into a nightmare, whether you’re a first-timer or a repeat cruiser, and offers these 5 tips:

Cruise during the off-season

January, February, and August – December is when you can get serious discounts and less crowds.

Save big by booking early

You’ll have more luck getting a pick of the cabin you want on popular cruise lines that sell out quick.

“Some of these cruise lines have their itinerary out 18-24 months in advance,” McClure said.

Bundle up for the best cruise deals

There are promotions that can include perks such as specialty dining, wi-fi and drink packages.

Book at the last minute

If you’re flexible with your cruising times and destination, don’t be afraid to book a last-minute cruise. Many cruise lines cater to this group, and you can find deeply discounted fares on most cruise line websites.

Book with a group

You’ll get better rates when you book with a group, McClure said. Cruise lines could throw in onboard credit and fun perks like a cocktail party.

“The less expensive cruises are out there. You just have to go in there with the right mindset to understand what you’re purchasing,” McClure added.

Experts also suggest enrolling in a cruise line’s loyalty program. It’s free and you can get perks in return.