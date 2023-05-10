Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Former nurse sentenced for dosing error seeks license return

May 10, 2023, 10:37 AM | Updated: 10:40 am

FILE - RaDonda Vaught and her attorney, Peter Strianse, talk with reporters after a court hearing o...

FILE - RaDonda Vaught and her attorney, Peter Strianse, talk with reporters after a court hearing on Feb. 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Vaught, a former Tennessee nurse who was convicted of homicide last year after a medication error killed a patient, argued Tuesday, May 9, 2023, that the state Board of Nursing acted improperly when it revoked her license. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee nurse who was convicted of homicide last year after a medication error killed a patient argued Tuesday that the state Board of Nursing acted improperly when it revoked her license.

Nurses around the country rallied for RaDonda Vaught during her criminal trial, saying the risk of going to prison for a mistake made nursing intolerable. Vaught was ultimately sentenced to three years of probation.

At the Tuesday hearing at Chancery Court in Nashville, her attorney pointed out that the Department of Health initially reviewed Vaught’s errors and concluded the case “did not merit further action” in a 2018 letter. That should have been the end of the review, attorney Peter Strianse argued. Instead, about a year later, the department reversed itself, charging Vaught with unprofessional conduct and eventually revoking her license.

Strianse implied that outside pressure, including the fact that the Nashville district attorney decided to prosecute Vaught, led to the reversal, rather than any new evidence against her. The second review was a kind of improper double jeopardy, he argued.

Whether the second review was improper is a legal question that turns on several factors, including whether the initial review was a “quasi-judicial proceeding.” Strianse argued that it was. Assistant Attorney General Trent Meriwether, representing the state, argued that it was not.

Meriwether also argued that the second review was proper because it was based on a new complaint.

“Nothing stops the Department of Health from choosing to go after the unprofessional conduct on a new complaint at a later date,” he said.

Strianse additionally argued that the Board of Nursing hearing where Vaught’s license was revoked was unfair. That’s because a Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctor who testified to the board that there were no systemic problems with medication dispensing at the time of the fatal accident later wrote a letter to the judge overseeing the criminal trial that seemed to contradict the earlier testimony.

Vaught injected the paralyzing drug vecuronium into 75-year-old Charlene Murphey instead of the sedative Versed on Dec. 26, 2017. Vaught freely admitted to making several errors with the medication that day, but her defense attorney argued that she was not acting outside of the norm and that systemic problems at Vanderbilt were at least partly to blame for the error.

A jury last year found Vaught not guilty of reckless homicide. Instead, they found her guilty of the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide. She was also found guilty of gross neglect of an impaired adult.

After the Tuesday hearing, Vaught said she would never go back to nursing, even if her license is reinstated, but that she still cares about the profession and has good friends who are nurses.

Vaught said it is concerning that the Health Department and Board of Nursing, which are supposed to be protecting the public, could go “so far from one decision to another” in her case.

They went from “‘Not only is this not an issue, but we’re going to go so far as to keep it off of your licensure record’ to the complete opposite conclusion that ‘You are a threat to public safety, and your license is going to be revoked,’” Vaught said.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Clearance sale signs are displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday, April 26, 2...

Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer

US prices stay high, showing inflation pressures persist

Consumer prices in the United States rose again in April, and measures of underlying inflation stayed high, a sign that further declines in inflation are likely to be slow and bumpy.

12 hours ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washing...

Michael Balsamo and Jake Offenhartz

US Rep. George Santos arrested on federal criminal charges

U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating key parts of his life story, was arrested Wednesday on federal criminal charges ahead of an expected court appearance.

12 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks to the media following a meeting with Congressional leaders about preven...

Seung Min Kim

Biden ramps up pressure on House GOP in debt limit battle

President Joe Biden is launching a new phase of his pressure campaign against House Republicans as he makes his case lawmakers should lift the nation’s borrowing authority without any strings attached.

12 hours ago

Migrants cross a barbed-wire barrier into the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, Ma...

Rebecca Santana

What is Title 42 and how has US used it to curb migration?

This week marks the end of coronavirus restrictions on asylum that have allowed the U.S. to quickly expel migrants at the southern border for the last three years.

12 hours ago

Michael Keaton is seen here in the 1988's "Beetlejuice." "Beetlejuice 2," the long-awaited sequel t...

Dan Heching

‘Beetlejuice 2’ is finally and officially heading to the big screen

The "ghost with the most" is finally getting his next big moment.

2 days ago

A replica sign stands outside the Minnesota Senate chambers, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in St. Paul, Mi...

Trisha Ahmed, Associated Press/Report for America

Signed in purple ink, Minnesota dedicates highway to Prince

The late pop superstar Prince is being honored in Minnesota as the state renames a stretch of highway after him.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Former nurse sentenced for dosing error seeks license return