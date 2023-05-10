Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SOCIAL MEDIA

The most popular search engine in the world is about to look different

May 10, 2023, 12:32 PM

The company on Wednesday said it is introducing the next evolution of Google Search. The look and f...

The company on Wednesday said it is introducing the next evolution of Google Search. The look and feel of Google Search results will be noticeably different. (Danil Shamkin/NurPhoto/Getty Images via CNN)

(Danil Shamkin/NurPhoto/Getty Images via CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Google is moving forward with plans to bring AI chat features to its core search engine as it works to keep pace with a wave of new artificial intelligence tools that could threaten the company’s dominance online for the first time in decades.

The company on Wednesday said it is introducing the next evolution of Google Search, which will use an AI-powered chatbot to answer questions “you never thought Search could answer” and to help get users the information they want quicker than ever.

With the update, the look and feel of Google Search results will be noticeably different. When users type a query into the main search bar, they will automatically see a pop-up with an AI-generated response in addition to displaying traditional results.

Users can now sign up for the new Google Search, which will first launch in the United States, via the Google app or Chrome’s desktop browser. A limited amount of users will have access to it in the coming weeks, according to the company.

The updates were unveiled at I/O, the company’s annual developer event, which focused on a mix of AI and hardware products. At the event, Google also announced PaLM 2, its latest AI language model to rival ChatGPT-creator OpenAI’s GPT-4. The move marks a big step forward for the technology that powers the company’s AI products and promises to be better at logic, common sense reasoning and mathematics. It can also generate specialized code in different programming languages.

The moves come as Google’s rivals, including Microsoft, are racing to develop and deploy AI features in search engines and productivity tools in the wake of the viral success of ChatGPT. The immense attention on ChatGPT reportedly prompted Google’s management to declare a “code red” situation for its search business.

In addition to the changes to search, Google is expanding access to its existing chatbot Bard, which operates outside the search engine and can help users do tasks such as outline and write essay drafts, plan a friend’s baby shower, and get lunch ideas based on what’s in the fridge. The tool, which was previously available to early users via a waitlist only in the US, will soon be available for all users in 120 countries and 40 languages.

Google is also launching extensions for Bard from its own services, such as Gmail, Sheets and Docs, allowing users to ask questions and collaborate with the chatbot within the apps they’re using.

But incorporating AI chatbots comes with some risks. These tools have sparked concerns about tone and accuracy, the latter of which is of particular important for the online search engine that has long been the cornerstone of Google’s business.

Hands on with the new Google search

In CNN’s virtual demo of the tool ahead of Wednesday’s announcement, the AI search tool answered questions about why bees were so important to our ecosystem, whether the Sound Hotel in Portland, Oregon has Peloton bikes (it does) and what are some local chess camps for kids, in a matter of seconds.

The tool scans websites, extracts related information and packages it neatly at the top of the results page, highlighting the sources in a section set off to the side.

But it’s not perfect; in one search for the “best pizza places in New York City,” the results were populated with restaurants from San Francisco.

Cathy Edwards, Google’s VP of search, told CNN that it’s still “very early on” and the company will continue to make changes in the weeks and months ahead.

“We really want to learn and … and iron out the kinks,” Edwards said. “We don’t want to bring this experience to everyone until we have confidence that we’ve nailed it.”

Unlike other chatbots, such as ChatGPT, Snapchat’s My AI tool and Bard, Google’s search tool is purposefully devoid of a “persona.”

“We made a deliberate decision for it to only reflect information on the web,” Edwards said. “It won’t respond with ‘I think’ or express opinions on things. It is not something that feels like a lot of other chatbots out there.”

But that choice can make for a jarring experience, if you’ve spent months using other tools. When CNN asked Google’s tool for suggestions on how to balance work and life with children at home, it offered no words of empathy or connection for the daily juggle, unlike other chatbots.

The new Google Search also offers a Perspectives feature to showcase what other people are buying or thinking about, and factoring that into results. Another tool called, About This Image, understands facts about an image, so users can ask questions about when Google first saw the picture and if it appears on other websites. The feature aims to provide “a level of understanding of an image rather than taking it at face value,” Edwards said.

‘A 25-year journey for search’

These efforts highlight Google’s commitment to move forward with AI even as the technology behind it has sparked concerns.

In March, Google was called out after a demo of Bard provided an inaccurate response to a question about a telescope. Shares of Google’s parent company Alphabet fell 7.7% that day, wiping $100 billion off its market value.

Microsoft’s AI chatbot was also called out for errors made in a demo.

Like ChatGPT, the new Google Search and Bard are built on a large language model. They are trained on vast troves of data online in order to generate compelling responses to user prompts, but these tools are also known to get responses wrong or “hallucinate” answers.

Google previously told CNN that Bard would serve as a separate, complementary experience to Google Search, and planned to “thoughtfully” add large language models to search “in a deeper way” at a later time.

“We’ve been on a 25 year journey for search, and it still remains such an unsolved problem,” Edwards said. “The next long arc which will be measured in decades will be this, so we want to be bold but want to be responsible and get it right.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Social Media

(Division of Wildlife Resources)...

Carter Williams

New Utah app allows people to report ‘deadheads’ in the outdoors

As people get out to look for any remaining antlers, Utah wildlife officials are offering a new app to report "deadheads."

5 days ago

Snapchat's new AI chatbot is already raising alarms among teens and parents. (Tiffany Hagler-Geard/...

Samantha Murphy Kelly

Snapchat’s new AI chatbot is already raising alarms among teens, parents

Snapchat's new AI chatbot is facing backlash not only from parents but also from some Snapchat users who are bombarding the app with bad reviews in the app store and criticisms on social media.

14 days ago

FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San F...

Associated Press

Twitter verification reappears, but some disavow Musk’s mark

Celebrities and other high-profile Twitter users are once again being verified by the social media platform and they don’t know why the blue check marks reappeared.

17 days ago

FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Nov. ...

Barbara Ortutay, AP Technology Writer

Are you a Facebook user? You could get some settlement cash

Anyone in the U.S. who has had a Facebook account at any time since May 24, 2007, can now apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta has agreed to pay.

22 days ago

FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. Twitter has quietly ...

Barbara Ortutay

Twitter removes policy against deadnaming transgender people

Twitter has quietly removed a policy against the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.”

23 days ago

FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Twitter h...

Rob Gilles

CBC ‘pausing’ Twitter after ‘government-funded media’ label

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation says it is pausing Twitter after the social media platform stamped its account with a "government-funded media” label.

24 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

The most popular search engine in the world is about to look different