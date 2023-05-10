Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
NATIONAL NEWS

Authorities searching for survivors after aircraft fell near the Southern California coast

May 10, 2023, 4:38 PM | Updated: 4:41 pm

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Diego aircrew launched for search efforts after reports of a downed aircraft about a mile from San Clemente Island.

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Diego aircrew launched for search efforts after reports of a downed aircraft about a mile from San Clemente Island. (USCG Southern California via CNN)

(USCG Southern California via CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Authorities from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Navy, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are searching for survivors after reports of a “downed aircraft” with three people aboard near the Southern California coast.

Search efforts were underway Wednesday morning “after an aircraft debris field was located 1 mile (southwest) of San Clemente Island,” the Coast Guard said on Twitter.

San Clemente Island is roughly 80 miles west of San Diego.

“Watchstanders at the Joint Harbor Operations Center in San Diego received the initial report of a downed aircraft at 7:53 a.m., from the Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility on San Clemente Island, reporting an aircraft emergency aboard a Phoenix Leer jet with three people on board,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Earlier, the Coast Guard said it believed the aircraft belonged to Fireside Partners, a contractor based in Delaware. But the company told CNN it does not own or operate any aircraft, and none of its personnel were on board the flight.

When contacted by CNN, the Federal Aviation Administration directed questions to the military.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

