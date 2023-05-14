Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP

Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted

May 13, 2023, 9:16 PM | Updated: 9:16 pm

SOMORIA, GUINEA - DECEMBER 02: A keeper stuffs his catapult into his boot as he prepares for the d...

SOMORIA, GUINEA - DECEMBER 02: A keeper stuffs his catapult into his boot as he prepares for the days duties in their camp at the Chimpanzee Conservation Centre (CCC) on December 02, 2015 in Somoria, Guinea. The CCC is a sanctuary and a rehabilitation centre for orphaned chimpanzees and is supported in part by Project Primate, Inc., a US NGO. The centre is located on the Banks of the River Niger in the Haut Niger National Park in Guinea, West Africa and consists of around 6000 square km of Savannah and tropical dry forests. The CCC currently looks after 50 Western Chimpanzees, one of the most endangered sub species of chimpanzee. Most of the animals were orphaned and subsequently rescued after being taken as babies in the wild from their family groups. According to the Great Apes Survival Partnership, (GRASP), for every young Chimpanzee rescued, around 10 of its family members will have likely been killed in the process. The centre rehabilitates and cares for the animals, and ultimately aims to release them back into the wild, a process that take over 10 years. The animals often suffer from physical and psychological damage, but with care, attention and compassion from the keepers and volunteers, the animals begin the long process of gaining independence and learning how to survive in the wild. As they develop they are slowly integrated back into larger family groups until they are ready for their eventual release when possible. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker, authorities said this week.

Mlive.com reports that the Michigan State Police arrested the accused assailant in the city of Alpena on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old’s name has not been released though he has been charged as an adult with one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery.

Michigan State Police said in a news release that the 8-year-old girl was in her backyard when the alleged assailant came out of the woods, grabbed her and covered her mouth. Authorities said the girl’s brother, 13, hit the alleged attacker in the head and chest using a slingshot.

Police later arrested the 17-year-old based on another family member’s description of the suspect. Authorities also said the teenager had visible wounds from the slingshot.

KSL 5 TV Live

AP

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi listens as U.S. Secretary of ...

Karl Ritter and David Keyton

Japan’s foreign minister warns of increased China, Russia military collaboration

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has expressed concern about Russian and Chinese military cooperation in Asia.

22 hours ago

FILE - A M1A1 Abrams tank navigates on various types of matting systems developed by U.S. Army's En...

Frank Jordans

Germany announces $3 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Germany says it's providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.

22 hours ago

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 13: Students protest as US President Joe Biden addresses the graduating class ...

Darlene Superville

Biden to Howard University graduates: US history hasn’t been a ‘fairy tale’

President Joe Biden has told graduates of Howard University that American history hasn't always been a “fairy tale” and that “racism has torn us apart.”

22 hours ago

FILE - A view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo, Sept. 28, 2020.Britain’s privacy watchdog has hit...

Haleluya Hadero

Executive fired from TikTok’s Chinese owner says Beijing had access to app data in termination suit

A former executive at TikTok’s parent company ByteDance accuses the tech giant of serving as a “propaganda tool” for the Chinese government.

22 hours ago

police, crime, police tape...

Associated Press

Police: Texas woman was fatally shot by her boyfriend after she got an abortion

Police say a man who didn’t want his girlfriend to get an abortion fatally shot her during a confrontation in a Dallas parking lot.

22 hours ago

This image made available by Vatican News shows Pope Francis meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr ...

Frances D'Emilio

Zelenskyy meets Pope Francis at Vatican and seeks backing for Ukraine’s peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, saying later he sought the pontiff's support for his peace plan.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted