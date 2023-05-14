Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted

SOMORIA, GUINEA - DECEMBER 02: A keeper stuffs his catapult into his boot as he prepares for the days duties in their camp at the Chimpanzee Conservation Centre (CCC) on December 02, 2015 in Somoria, Guinea. The CCC is a sanctuary and a rehabilitation centre for orphaned chimpanzees and is supported in part by Project Primate, Inc., a US NGO. The centre is located on the Banks of the River Niger in the Haut Niger National Park in Guinea, West Africa and consists of around 6000 square km of Savannah and tropical dry forests. The CCC currently looks after 50 Western Chimpanzees, one of the most endangered sub species of chimpanzee. Most of the animals were orphaned and subsequently rescued after being taken as babies in the wild from their family groups. According to the Great Apes Survival Partnership, (GRASP), for every young Chimpanzee rescued, around 10 of its family members will have likely been killed in the process. The centre rehabilitates and cares for the animals, and ultimately aims to release them back into the wild, a process that take over 10 years. The animals often suffer from physical and psychological damage, but with care, attention and compassion from the keepers and volunteers, the animals begin the long process of gaining independence and learning how to survive in the wild. As they develop they are slowly integrated back into larger family groups until they are ready for their eventual release when possible. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker, authorities said this week.
Mlive.com reports that the Michigan State Police arrested the accused assailant in the city of Alpena on Wednesday.
The 17-year-old’s name has not been released though he has been charged as an adult with one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery.
Michigan State Police said in a news release that the 8-year-old girl was in her backyard when the alleged assailant came out of the woods, grabbed her and covered her mouth. Authorities said the girl’s brother, 13, hit the alleged attacker in the head and chest using a slingshot.
Police later arrested the 17-year-old based on another family member’s description of the suspect. Authorities also said the teenager had visible wounds from the slingshot.