US Highway 89 closed at Thistle due to flooding; other flood warnings continue

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation has closed U.S. Highway 89 at the U.S. 6 junction in Spanish Fork Canyon due to flooding.

Northbound traffic was being stopped in Fairview Monday morning, with southbound lanes closed in Spanish Fork Canyon. Crews advised drivers to use state Route 132 and Interstate 15 as an alternate route.

UDOT did not say when it anticipates reopening U.S. 89.

Here’s a live video of the flooding ! https://t.co/wcHA323mJu pic.twitter.com/RYOJyJVmax — Katija Stjepovic (@KSLKatija) May 15, 2023

Flood watches and warnings

Gunnison city officials closed 200 East between U.S. 89 and the Central Utah Corrections Facility due to potential flooding from the Sanpitch River. “As a reminder please stay away from the river and don’t allow children to play in the floodwaters,” city officials said. South Sanpete School District officials urged students and parents to use an alternate route to get to school Monday morning.

The flooding warning for the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville remains in effect, along with warnings for the Sevier River near Hatch, affecting Kane, Sevier, Garfield, Iron and Piute counties.

Minor flooding is expected in both locations.

In Wasatch County, an areal flood warning is in effect through Thursday night for the Strawberry River as it enters Strawberry Reservoir.

An areal flood warning is in effect for the Strawberry River where it flows into Strawberry Reservoir. Remember to avoid flooded areas and never drive through them. #utwx pic.twitter.com/Syx9Cfjk0V — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) May 15, 2023

On Sunday, “emergency management reported significant flood inundation” around the Strawberry River as it enters Strawberry Reservoir, which was hampering access to the Strawberry Reservoir Marina.