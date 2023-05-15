Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

US Highway 89 closed at Thistle due to flooding; other flood warnings continue

May 15, 2023, 6:52 AM | Updated: 6:55 am

(UDOT)...

(UDOT)

(UDOT)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation has closed U.S. Highway 89 at the U.S. 6 junction in Spanish Fork Canyon due to flooding.

Northbound traffic was being stopped in Fairview Monday morning, with southbound lanes closed in Spanish Fork Canyon. Crews advised drivers to use state Route 132 and Interstate 15 as an alternate route.

UDOT did not say when it anticipates reopening U.S. 89.

Flood watches and warnings

Gunnison city officials closed 200 East between U.S. 89 and the Central Utah Corrections Facility due to potential flooding from the Sanpitch River. “As a reminder please stay away from the river and don’t allow children to play in the floodwaters,” city officials said. South Sanpete School District officials urged students and parents to use an alternate route to get to school Monday morning.

(Gunnison City/Facebook) (Gunnison City/Facebook)

The flooding warning for the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville remains in effect, along with warnings for the Sevier River near Hatch, affecting Kane, Sevier, Garfield, Iron and Piute counties.

Minor flooding is expected in both locations.

In Wasatch County, an areal flood warning is in effect through Thursday night for the Strawberry River as it enters Strawberry Reservoir.

On Sunday, “emergency management reported significant flood inundation” around the Strawberry River as it enters Strawberry Reservoir, which was hampering access to the Strawberry Reservoir Marina.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah's Flood Watch

The Jordan River Parkway Trail. (Salt Lake County)...

Michael Houck

Man hospitalized after falling in Jordan River

A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after falling into the Jordan River in South Salt Lake Sunday afternoon

2 days ago

One of the effected Spanish Fork, Utah. (KSLTV/Aubrey Shafter)...

Alex Cabrero

Water line break floods out Spanish Fork families from homes

For the second time in a week, some Spanish Forks homes were flooded due to a water line break.

3 days ago

The Ogden Valley's Wilcox family is grateful for their neighbors who helped them divert water from ...

Mike Anderson

Homeowners in Ogden Valley prepare for rising runoff

Parts of the South Fork River started to spill over and threaten some homes and farms in the Ogden Valley.

4 days ago

Snow on Utah peaks...

Jed Boal

Meteorologist says Utah snow melt continues at ideal pace

There is still a lot of snow that needs to melt and runoff in Utah’s mountains above 9,000 feet. 

4 days ago

(Spanish Fork City)...

Eliza Pace

Water main break closes 800 East in Spanish Fork, floods 7 homes

A water main has broken on 800 East in Spanish Fork near Center Street, flooding 7 homes and prompting evacuations.

4 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Jed Boal

Construction update for Deer Creek Dam begins

The Deer Creek Dam and Reservoir are getting much-needed construction improvements so they can continue to deliver water to the community and mitigate flooding.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

US Highway 89 closed at Thistle due to flooding; other flood warnings continue