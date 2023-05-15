NATIONAL NEWS
Elon Musk must still have his tweets approved by Tesla lawyer, federal appeals court rules
May 15, 2023, 9:47 AM | Updated: 10:43 am
(AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)
May 15, 2023, 9:47 AM | Updated: 10:43 am
(AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)
Vice Media is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest digital media company to falter after a meteoric rise.
13 hours ago
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed off on additional protections for gun and ammunition dealers, manufacturers and sellers against lawsuits.
13 hours ago
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that it is "too early" to know whether the surge in migrants at the US southern border has peaked since the expiration of Title 42 last week.
2 days ago
The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new type of drug to treat hot flashes and night sweats during menopause.
2 days ago
The Minnesota Democratic Party says it will consider expelling anyone involved in a brawl that broke out over nominations for a Minneapolis City Council seat.
2 days ago
Three popular campgrounds at California’s Yosemite National Park will be temporarily closed starting Monday because of a forecast of flooding.
2 days ago
Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.
Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.