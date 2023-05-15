Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
Colorado man arrested for DUI after trying to change places with dog, police say

May 15, 2023, 3:27 PM

Taylorsvillle Police car responding to a roll over crash on 110622....

Taylorsvillle Police car responding to a roll over crash on 110622.

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (AP) — A driver, who was pulled over for speeding, tried to switch places with his dog to avoid arrest, police in Colorado said.

An officer watched him maneuvering inside the car before he got out on the passenger side on Saturday night in Springfield, a town of about 1,300 people on the state’s Eastern Plains, police said in a Facebook post Sunday.

The man said he was not behind the wheel and clearly showed signs of being drunk, police said. He ran from the officer when asked about how much he had had to drink and was caught within about 20 yards (18 meters), police said.

After being taken to the hospital to be checked out, the man was arrested on suspicion of charges including driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and driving while ability impaired as well as for previous warrants for his arrest.

