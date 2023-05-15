Rain, heat causing floodwaters to rise on Strawberry River

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A flood warning remains in place until Thursday evening for the Strawberry River as it enters Strawberry Reservoir.

“Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage,” said the warning from the National Weather Service.

An areal flood warning is in effect for the Strawberry River where it flows into Strawberry Reservoir. Remember to avoid flooded areas and never drive through them. #utwx pic.twitter.com/Syx9Cfjk0V — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) May 15, 2023

On Sunday evening, floodwaters started to cross over Strawberry Road, hampering access to Strawberry Bay Marina.

“I’ve never seen the water out of the riverbanks,” said Ken Stevens, who stopped by the reservoir to fish on Monday. “It’s just clear out into the fields on both sides and clear up to the boardwalk. It’s amazingly high.”

A flood warning remains in place for the Strawberry River as it enters Strawberry Reservoir. “I’ve never seen the water out of the riverbanks” Floodwaters knocked a boardwalk free at the visitors’ center. LIVE report next on @KSL5TV @kslnewsradio @KSLcom pic.twitter.com/Fkydufzkh9 — Ladd Egan (@laddegan) May 15, 2023

Behind the U.S. Forest Service’s visitor center, the runoff-swollen river knocked a boardwalk off its foundation and carried it downriver about 10 feet. The Forest Service said it will need to wait for the waters to recede to fully assess the damage, according to Brenda Bushell, public information officer for Heber-Kamas Ranger District.

Bushell said several different agencies are monitoring Strawberry Road and may close it if water starts to flow over the roadway again. She said they are expecting the river to rise each evening after the full days of heat and sun cause more snowmelt.

The Strawberry River isn’t the only problem spot in this area. Utah Department of Transportation crews on Monday used backhoes to build an embankment along U.S. Highway 40 in Daniels Canyon to keep Daniels Creek from spilling out onto the roadway.