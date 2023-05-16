Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Your iPhone will be able to replicate your voice after 15 minutes of training

May 16, 2023, 12:52 PM

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 07: New iPhone 14 Pros are displayed during an Apple special even...

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 07: New iPhone 14 Pros are displayed during an Apple special event on September 07, 2022 in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the new iPhone 14 as well as new versions of the Apple Watch, including the Apple Watch SE, a low-cost version of the popular timepiece that will start at $249. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Apple on Tuesday announced a series of new accessibility tools for the iPhone and iPad, including a feature that promises to replicate a user’s voice for phone calls after only 15 minutes of training.

With an upcoming tool called Personal Voice, users will be able to read text prompts to record audio and have the technology learn their voice. A related feature called Live Speech will then use the “synthesized voice” to read the user’s typed text aloud during phone calls, FaceTime conversations and in-person conversations. People will also be able to save commonly used phrases to use during live conversations.

The feature is one of several aimed at making Apple’s devices more inclusive for people with cognitive, vision, hearing and mobility disabilities. Apple said people who may have conditions where they lose their voice over time, such as ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) could benefit most from the tools.

“Accessibility is part of everything we do at Apple,” said Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s senior director of Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives, in a company blog post. “These groundbreaking features were designed with feedback from members of disability communities every step of the way, to support a diverse set of users and help people connect in new ways.”

Apple said the features will roll out later this year.

NYC to give out 500 Apple AirTags for residents to put in their cars to combat car theft

While these tools have potential to meet a genuine need, they also come at a moment when advancements in artificial intelligence have raised alarms about bad actors using convincing fake audio and video – known as “deepfakes” – to scam or misinform the public.

In the blog post, Apple said the Personal Voice feature uses “on-device machine learning to keep users’ information private and secure.”

Other tech companies have experimented with using AI to replicate a voice. Last year, Amazon said it’s working on an update to its Alexa system that would allow the technology to mimic any voice, even a deceased family member. (The feature has not yet been released).

In addition to the voice features, Apple announced Assistive Access, which combines some of the most popular iOS apps, such as FaceTime, Messages, Camera, Photos, Music and Phone, into one Calls app. The interface includes high-contrast buttons, large text labels, an option for an emoji-only keyboard and the ability to record video messages for people who may prefer visual or audio communications.

Apple is also updating its Magnifier app for the visually impaired. It will now include a detection mode to help people better interact with physical objects. The update would allow someone, for example, to hold up an iPhone camera in front of a microwave and move their finger across the keypad as the app labels and announces the text on the microwave’s buttons.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: Samuel Altman, CEO of OpenAI, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Subcom...

MATT O'BRIEN AP Technology Writer

ChatGPT’s chief testifies before Congress, calls for new agency to regulate AI

The head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT told Congress on Tuesday that government intervention "will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful" AI systems.

16 hours ago

FILE - A view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo, Sept. 28, 2020.Britain’s privacy watchdog has hit...

Haleluya Hadero

Executive fired from TikTok’s Chinese owner says Beijing had access to app data in termination suit

A former executive at TikTok’s parent company ByteDance accuses the tech giant of serving as a “propaganda tool” for the Chinese government.

4 days ago

This image provided by European Southern Observatory shows the L1688 region in the Ophiuchus conste...

Marcia Dunn, AP aerospace writer

Stunning mosaic of baby star clusters created from 1 million telescope shots

Astronomers have created a stunning mosaic of baby star clusters hiding in our galactic backyard.

4 days ago

This view from one of Sandia National Laboratories' solar-powered hot air balloons was taken at a h...

Ashley Strickland

Mysterious unidentified sounds captured in recordings of the stratosphere

Giant solar balloons were sent 70,000 feet up in the air to record sounds of Earth's stratosphere — and the microphones picked up some unexpected sounds.

5 days ago

FILE - A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Dec. 19, 2022. Elon Mus...

Associated Press

Elon Musk says he’s found a new CEO for Twitter, a woman who will start in 6 weeks

Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it's now called.

6 days ago

The Google Pixel Fold is the company's first foray into foldable phones. (Google via CNN)...

Samantha Kelly

A foldable phone, new tablet and lots of AI: What Google unveiled at its big developer event

Google on Wednesday unveiled its latest lineup of hardware products, including its first foldable phone and a new tablet, as well as plans to roll out new AI features to its search engine and productivity tools.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Your iPhone will be able to replicate your voice after 15 minutes of training