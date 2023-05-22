KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS

Millennials are America’s largest generation, but one of the smallest groups in Congress

May 21, 2023, 8:46 PM

Millennials overtook baby boomers as America’s largest generation in 2020, but the data shows tha...

Millennials overtook baby boomers as America’s largest generation in 2020, but the data shows that population size isn’t yet translating into more representation in Congress. (Leah Abucayan/CNN/Getty)

(Leah Abucayan/CNN/Getty)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — A younger Congress may be a thing of the past.

It’s taking five to 10 years longer for millennials and Generation X to reach the same level of representation in Congress as it had been for the past three generations, according to a CNN analysis of recent data from Congress, CQ and ProPublica.

In the decade after turning 25 — the age requirement to hold office in the House — baby boomers (ages 59-77) were able to retain 18 seats, while millennials (27-42) only won four during the same time period. Ten years after meeting the age requirement for the Senate, age 30, baby boomers landed four seats, with millennials unable to get a single one. Today, millennials hold 52 seats in the House and three in the Senate.

Experts attribute the widening gap to an aging population and seats that are growing less competitive, while the cost to win them keeps rising.

Millennials overtook baby boomers as America’s largest generation in 2020, according to Pew Research. But the data shows that population size isn’t yet translating into more representation in Congress.

“I think people are becoming more and more frustrated with the fact that our Congress does not accurately reflect the population of America at this point,” said Erin Covey, an analyst at Inside Elections, a nonpartisan political newsletter.

Millennials and Generation Z (11-26) are winning their very first House seats faster than the previous four generations, CNN’s analysis shows. It’s still too early to determine what this will mean down the line for Gen Z, but for millennials, they are winning seats at an older age than their predecessors in both chambers over time.

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Florida) was the first member of a new generation – Gen Z – to be elected in the first eligible year in at least 100 years. It took three years for millennials, five years for baby boomers and seven years for the Silent Generation to join the House.

In the Senate, however, it’s taken more than 10 years for both Generation X and millennials to join Congress. The first member of the Silent Generation in the Senate, Ted Kennedy (D-Massachusetts), joined only four years after his generation was first eligible. It took baby boomers five years to arrive in the Senate.

How millennials are keeping Utah’s housing market booming

As the country gets older overall, the costs to run for office are rising and the competitiveness of congressional districts and Senate seats is falling – three major reasons why younger generations are having a hard time obtaining seats, said James Curry, a political scientist at the University of Utah.

CNN’s analysis shows the average age of Congress has crept up over time, which is helping prevent younger generations from making more inroads than in the past, experts told CNN.

“It’s simply more possible to have more people in their 60s, 70s and 80s hanging out in Congress [now] than would have been the case 30, 40, 50 years ago, when lifespans were shorter,” Curry said.

At an average 58.7 years old, the current Congress is the second-oldest in history, according to CNN’s analysis. That’s only a hair younger than the last Congress at 58.9 years old.

And once elected, members of Congress are staying longer than in previous decades. It’s not clear whether the same number of candidates are running or fewer young people are throwing their hats in the ring.

The average representative or senator in the current Congress had been serving for 8.5 years and 11.2 years, respectively, as of the beginning of this term, according to a recent Congressional Research Service report. That’s at least a year longer than during the early 1980s, when the average incoming member of the 97th Congress had been serving for roughly 7.5 years.

“Most seats are relatively uncompetitive,” Curry said. “And unless you get primaried, which relatively few members do, you can hang on to that seat for as long as you want, which means you could be in there to quite an advanced age without really having to worry about reelection.”

The number of members of Congress under the age of 50 over the past couple of decades has shrunk considerably, while the number over the age of 70 has ballooned. In the Senate, there’s never been a larger number of senators over 70 and smaller number under 50.

A more elderly Congress also affects legislative priorities. Older representatives are more likely to advance policies on issues that affect elderly Americans, such as nursing homes and elder abuse, according to a 2018 study by Curry and then-Ph.D. student Matthew R. Haydon, now with Texas A&M University. And consequently, Curry said, one could say less attention is paid toward issues that might be more important to voters under the age of 50, such as affording a house or student loan debt.

“If you’re younger, and you’re not well off, and the wages aren’t high enough and you can’t afford a home and you have student loans… all those things hit you more when you’re 25-30 years old, in a way that a 25 or 30 year-old member of Congress could relate to more directly because they’ve probably felt that pinch as well,” he said.

There have been recent signs of increased engagement with younger generations, though. More organizations have formed over the past few years to support younger voters and candidates, Covey said, and a larger share of younger voters have cast ballots over the past 10 years.

Frost was one of two major party Gen-Z House candidates last year in competitive or open seats who each explicitly embraced their generational identity in their campaigns, Covey said.

An analysis by Tufts University shows that 23% of eligible young voters (18-29 years old, which would include Zoomers and the youngest millennials) cast a ballot in the 2022 midterm election. That’s 10 percentage points higher than youth voter turnout in 2014, although still down from 28% in 2018, a historic high.

Although Congress is grayer than ever, a generational shift has started in House leadership.

Nancy Pelosi, then 82, handed Democratic leadership over to 52-year-old Hakeem Jefferies in January. The new Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, was born in 1965, which makes him part of Generation X, along with Jeffries.

“I think that kind of shows how much of an appetite there is for generational change,” Covey said. “And for folks to pass the torch on to younger generations.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics

In this photo provided by the Montana Governor's Office, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signs a law...

Catherine Thorbecke

Montana’s TikTok ban leaves users, business owners reeling

Many Montana businesses use social media to promote themselves, and now, one of their main apps is banned in their state.

23 hours ago

FILE - A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant on Fe...

Joe McDonald

China tells tech manufacturers to stop using Micron chips, stepping up feud with U.S.

China has stepped up a feud with Washington over security by telling users of computer equipment deemed sensitive to stop buying products from the biggest U.S. memory chipmaker, Micron Technology Inc.

23 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023, foll...

Associated Press

On debt ceiling, Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday as negotiators ‘keep working’ to resolve standoff

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet in person on Monday as the government races against a looming deadline to raise America’s debt limit before federal funds potentially run dry early next month.

23 hours ago

FILE - Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 5th Prec...

Will Weissert

2024 GOP hopefuls rush to defend Marine who put NYC subway rider in fatal chokehold

Republican presidential hopefuls have rushed to support Daniel Penny, a white U.S. Marine veteran who was caught on video pinning an agitated Black subway passenger to the floor in a fatal chokehold.

2 days ago

Joe Biden, President of the United States, and Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, walk to thei...

Jake Tapper and Jasmine Wright

Democratic lawmakers ask Biden to raise issue of jailed Utah Navy officer with Japanese PM

A pair of Democratic lawmakers from California have asked President Joe Biden to once again raise the case of a US Navy officer jailed in Japan with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida while at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.

2 days ago

TAMPA, FL - JULY 15: A Moms for Liberty hat is seen in the hallway during the inaugural Moms For Li...

Elle Reeve and Samantha Guff

Colorado activist moms spy on each other in culture wars over schooling

Members of the conservative parental rights group Moms for Liberty are known for making impassioned and sometimes spicy speeches to school boards to complain that teachers are supposedly indoctrinating students.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Millennials are America’s largest generation, but one of the smallest groups in Congress