Wheeler Farm helps Salt Lake County with historic water operations

MURRAY, Utah — Salt Lake County is setting up its flood control operations right next to the cow pastures at Wheeler Farm, in preparation for what may come.

Scott Baird, the director of the public works department says this is an ideal location, because it has plenty of room for equipment, easy access to freeways, Little Cottonwood Creek runs right through it and there is also a huge retention pond to handle excess runoff.

“Just preparing for the highest flows we might anticipate,” said Baird to KSL TV. “We are very aware of the large amount of snow up there so we want to be ready for a large amount to come down the creek.”

Right now Little and Big Cottonwood Creeks are roaring and running high, but they are looking good. There are no reports of any flooding, said Kade Moncur the director of flood control during a press conference in the north parking lot of Wheeler farm where crews have set up a tent and hauled in an operations trailer. But Moncur said its still too early to tell what could happen next.

Salt Lake County setting up its flood control operations at Wheeler Farm. Press Conf starting now. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/SeVGYBPpvx — Dan Rascon (@TVDanRascon) May 22, 2023

“If the waters levels rise and get over banks we could see some issues around the creek. Really hard to say where we are going to see a problem,” said Moncur. “Where we do see problems is where we have those pinch point areas like bridges and culverts.

Mayor Jenny Wilson says setting up the command center at Wheeler Farm is all about being prepared.

“Wanted to get it up and running before things turn, and hopefully they don’t, and we all have a quiet June but in the event we will be ready,” Wilson said.