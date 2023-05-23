Salmonella outbreak linked to Papa Murphy’s cookie dough, S’mores bar dough, CDC says

(CNN) — A salmonella outbreak that’s sickened 18 people in six states is linked to Papa Murphy’s raw chocolate chip cookie and S’mores bar dough, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. Two people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Health officials are speaking with ill people about what they ate in the week before they got sick, and of the 14 interviewed, 12 reported eating food from Papa Murphy’s, the CDC says. Nine of them ate raw cookie or S’mores bar dough, and one ate baked cookies made with the dough.

Papa Murphy’s has temporarily stopped selling the dough, the CDC says. Consumers who have these products should throw them away, even if they’ve eaten some without getting sick.

The agency urges consumers not to eat any raw dough unless it’s made with special ingredients and doesn’t need to be baked. Always follow baking instructions on recipes or labels.

Most people infected with salmonella develop symptoms like diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria. They usually recover without treatment within four to seven days. However, salmonella can be dangerous for people with weakened immune systems, young children and older adults.

