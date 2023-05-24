Ohio domesticated squirrel rescued from tree

KSL Flood Watch
NATIONAL NEWS

May 24, 2023

(Green Fire Department/WEWS)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

GREEN, Ohio (WEWS) — The Green Fire Department made an unusual rescue on Tuesday night. Crews received a call about a domesticated squirrel that was stuck in a tree 60 feet above the ground.

Normally, a squirrel in a tree isn’t a big deal, but this squirrel was wearing a leash that became wrapped around a branch.

The squirrel, whose name is Cricket, was unable to move, and that is when firefighters stepped in.

The Green Fire Department proved that they are always ready, even when it comes to wayward pet squirrels.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

