Utah County, Sandy issue disaster declarations for flood response

SALT LAKE CITY — Government leaders in Utah County and Sandy have issued emergency declarations to help mitigate and respond to potential flooding from the spring runoff.

Utah County Commission Chairwoman Amelia Powers Gardner signed a declaration for the county on Tuesday, and Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski signed an emergency order Wednesday morning.

Flooding has already caused more than $10 million in damage in Utah County, according to a press release from the county.

“Due to the extremely wet year that we have experienced, Utah County has set aside $2 million in their 2023 budget for potential flooding expenses, the news release states.

The emergency declarations will allow the county and city to apply for additional funding to respond to flooding from the state and federal government.

In a news release, the Sandy said Little Cottonwood Creek and other waterways have the potential to reach flood stage as early as this week.

“We are grateful for the assistance from our Public Utilities Flood Control and Emergency Management team, (Salt Lake County) Mayor (Jenny) Wilson, and the Salt Lake County Flood Control and Emergency staff,” Zoltanski stated. “Additionally, we especially appreciate the many Sandy city resident volunteers who have provided support by filling and placing sandbags in potential flood areas.”

The emergency declaration extends to Little Cottonwood Creek, Dry Creek from Bell Canyon to Dimple Dell, Little Willow Creek and Big Willow Creek.

According to the National Weather Service, Little Cottonwood Creek’s flow rate was most recently recorded at 492 cubic feet per second. While that’s still well below the minor flood stage of around 800 cubic feet per second, the flow rate is expected to increase over the next week.

Flooding has been a major issue in northern Utah after last winter’s snowpack set records. Earlier this month, the Utah Legislature voted to extend Gov. Spencer Cox’s statewide emergency order on flooding and authorize up to $40 million in spending to cover the cost of snow removal and potential flood repairs.

Both orders will remain in effect for 30 days, after which the county commission or city council would need to vote to extend them, if necessary.