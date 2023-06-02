NATIONAL NEWS
Justice Department says it won’t charge Pence over handling of classified documents
Jun 2, 2023, 1:51 PM
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Fort Bragg shed its Confederate namesake Friday to become Fort Liberty in a ceremony some veterans view as a small but important step in making the U.S. Army more welcoming to Black service members.
15 hours ago
An Iowa task force has completed its search for survivors at the site of a partially collapsed Davenport apartment building without finding three missing people who are feared dead, authorities said Friday.
15 hours ago
The Associated Press obtained more than 4,000 pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s jail suicide from the federal Bureau of Prisons.
15 hours ago
Cynthia Weil, Grammy-winning lyricist who helped write 'You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling' and 'On Broadway,' dies at 82.
15 hours ago
President Joe Biden tripped over a sandbag and fell onstage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation on Thursday but was uninjured.
15 hours ago
