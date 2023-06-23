Park City celebrates Olympic Day with string of events

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City celebrated Olympic and Paralympic Day at the Utah Olympic Park on Friday.

The Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation hosted an event celebrating and encouraging movement with the grand finale including a Flying Ace All-Stars freestyle pool show.

From jumping to sliding, the celebration is filled with family-friendly activities to inspire movement.

“With the young children coming in, seeing all of this stuff, obviously, right, they’re gonna be a beginner,” Kole Nordmann, Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation Marketing Manager said.

Guests will be given an event passport upon entry to encourage participation in all the available activities.

“We’re great at teaching beginners and moving them through a pathway that could eventually lead them to becoming an Olympian,” Nordmann said.

Everyone starts somewhere, even Olympic Aerials Skier, Winter Vinecki.

WHOOOOOAHHH!!!😱 Today: Olympic and Paralympic Day 🎉 Celebrating the best way we know how in Park City at the @UtahOlympicPark! • Activities 3-6 pm •Olympic/Paralympic athlete meet and greet 4-6 pm • Flying Ace All-Stars Freestyle Show 6:30@KSL5TV @UtahOlympicPark pic.twitter.com/xkJSfHO3bp — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) June 23, 2023

“I didn’t know how to twist and flip at all. I came out here to the pool. Tried my first backflips on skis for the first time. Landed on my head a lot of times… and then have just progressed over the last decade since then!” Vinecki said.

Vinecki is one of the Olympic athletes who will be at the Utah Olympic Park in the show and signing autographs as part of the day’s celebration.

As she said, it is a fun sport to watch!

“Now I’m going triples on water and then hopefully eventually on snow,” Vinecki said.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., free activities include a push track experience, laser biathlon, a workout session with Park City Ski and Snowboard athletes, and National Ability Center adaptive activities.

The Olympic and Paralympic athlete meet and greet is available from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Flying Ace All-Stars Freestyle Show starts at 6:30 p.m.