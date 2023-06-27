The latest on Utah wildfires
LOCAL NEWS

SLC Mayor announces drone shows will replace traditional fireworks shows in July

Jun 27, 2023, 5:59 PM | Updated: 6:00 pm

drones lighting the sky above a crowd...

Attendees watch as 150 drones perform over them at ILLUMINATE: Light Art + Creative Tech Fest in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced the city would be replacing all traditional firework shows with drone shows citing fire danger and air quality concerns.

The upcoming holidays, 4th of July and Pioneer Day celebrations have previously always included fireworks. This year will be the city’s first-ever drone show for both holidays.

According to a release from the mayor’s office, “this switch to a non-firework event is a proactive effort to combat the city’s high fire danger and alleviate local air quality concerns which arise from traditional fireworks.”

“As temperatures rise and fire danger increases, we must be conscientious of both our air quality and the potential for wildfires,” Mendenhall said. “The summer holiday shows are a mainstay for Salt Lakers and we’re excited about adapting to new technology which will provide a safe alternative for our residents and visitors.”

The drone shows will take place on Saturday, July 1st at Jordan Park and Monday, July 24th at Liberty Park. The shows will begin at 10:00 PM, lasting approximately 10-15 minutes with a display of lights, choreographed formations, and aerial acrobatics.

In addition to the shows, there will be food trucks, live music, and ample lawn seating.

“With a focus on public safety and environmental stewardship, Salt Lake City recognizes the need for creative alternatives that capture the essence of celebration while prioritizing the well-being of its residents and surroundings,” the release stated.

