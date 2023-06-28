The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Reservations start in two weeks for Utah’s $20k first-time homebuyer program

Jun 27, 2023, 7:52 PM | Updated: 7:54 pm

Ladd Egan's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SANDY, Utah — First-time homebuyers in Utah can start reserving a $20,000 assistance loan on July 11 to use towards the purchase of a newly built home, townhome or condo.

The Utah Housing Corporation will administer the new program that was created by the legislature earlier this year with SB240. The corporation announced this week that buyers will be able to start closing on their loans on or after July 25.

In order to make a reservation, potential buyers don’t need to already have a new home, townhome or condo selected or under contract. They just need to be pre-approved by a participating lender.

“People are really excited about it,” said Cameron Bishop, vice president of sales for Ranlife Home Loans. “You have a lot of newlyweds or people coming out that need funds, they need help.”

Bishop said first-time homebuyers have had a rough time recently because of higher interest rates and increased competition.

“They’d love to own a home, they’d love to get into a condo, they’d love to get into a townhouse, but where do you start right now?” he said. “Especially with inflation going on and prices being higher, it’s harder to save up. So coming into $20,000 to help you get into your first home is a real help for a lot of people.”

The program is only for new construction, and will provide a loan for up to $20,000 that could be used for any combination of a down payment, closing costs or to permanently buy down the mortgage interest rate.

“Eligible property types include detached single-family homes, condominiums, townhomes, or similar residential dwellings, including manufactured or modular homes attached to a permanent foundation,” according to the housing corporation.

To qualify for the program, the newly built residential unit must be priced at or below $450,000 and recipients must be a resident of Utah for at least one year when they close on the loan.

The loans will have a 0% interest rate and will not have monthly payments. Recipients will have to pay back the loan — or a portion of it — only when they sell the home or refinance the mortgage.

The repayment amount will be either the amount of the assistance loan or 50% of the home’s equity at the time of sale or refinancing, whichever is less.

Realtor Jamie Kinder with Ranlife Real Estate said the program will help those who may have given up on homeownership.

“I work with a lot of builders and that is kind of a sweet spot for a condo or townhome is the $450,000-or-less range,” she said.

Kinder said it’s attractive to her clients that the loan can be used for an interest rate buy down because it makes their monthly payment far more affordable.

“It doesn’t have to be your forever home,” Kinder said. “For first-time homebuyers, the trick is: just get in somewhere and get started because then you’ll see your equity start building and you can move on from there.”

A buyer who has already entered into a construction contract can still participate in the program as long as they close on the purchase after July 25.

Utah residents can qualify for the assistance loan if they or their spouse had no ownership in a principal residence in the last three years. Displaced homemakers and single parents who owned a home with their spouse while married are exempt from that waiting period.

The $50 million allocated for the program by the Utah Legislature is enough to help 2,400 first-time homebuyers. Initial estimates indicted the funding would help 2,500 buyers, but Utah Housing Corporation said that higher number didn’t account for administrative expenses.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

File photo (Pixabay)...

Cary Schwanitz

Two caretakers charged after death of resident

The Utah Attorney General has criminally charged two employees at Hidden Hollow Care Center in Orem in the suicide death of a resident.

20 hours ago

Egeia Gillis...

Katija Stjepovic

Trooper rescues woman with dementia stranded on Utah highway

Vanessa Edwards couldn’t have been more thankful for a Utah Highway Patrol trooper who found her mother stranded on a highway near Brigham City.

20 hours ago

Moab City officials say that in one day, thieves stole $22,000 worth of bicycles from tourists. (K...

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Moab police investigate rash of mountain bike thefts

Moab City officials say that in one day, thieves stole $22,000 worth of bicycles from tourists.

20 hours ago

drones lighting the sky above a crowd...

Eliza Pace

SLC Mayor announces drone shows will replace traditional fireworks shows in July

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced the city would be replacing all traditional firework shows with drone shows citing fire danger and air quality concerns. 

20 hours ago

(Stuart Johnson/KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Park officials: Don’t get too close to bison on Antelope Island

The state is once again putting out the warning to not get close to bison on Antelope Island State Park.

20 hours ago

Body camera video shows Saratoga Springs police officers confronting Daniel Coello Villatoro on Dec...

Gabrielle Shiozawa

Officer legally justified in killing Bluffdale man, district attorney says

A Saratoga Springs police officer was legally justified in shooting and killing a Bluffdale man in December after he charged at officers with a Taser, the district attorney announced Tuesday.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Reservations start in two weeks for Utah’s $20k first-time homebuyer program