SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
Jul 12, 2023, 9:17 AM | Updated: 9:18 am
(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Elon Musk on Wednesday announced the formation of a new company focused on artificial intelligence, after months of teasing plans to build a rival to ChatGPT.
12 hours ago
Utah Transit Authority police is launching their drone program to help combat crime and find those needing help.
1 day ago
Google was hit with a wide-ranging lawsuit on Tuesday alleging the tech giant scraped data from millions of users without their consent and violated copyright laws in order to train and develop its artificial intelligence products.
1 day ago
EDITOR’S NOTE: KSL TV is present on the Threads app, linked to instagram and with a blue check. NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrities, lawmakers, brands and everyday social media users are flocking to Meta’s freshly minted app Threads to connect with their followers, including many Twitter refugees tired of the drama surrounding Elon Musk’s raucous […]
2 days ago
Plans are now underway to get cell towers in Logan Canyon. In all, about $21 million have been secured to make it happen.
5 days ago
Here's what you need to know about Threads — a text-based app built by Meta to rival Twitter.
5 days ago
