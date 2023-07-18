Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

UTAH FIREWATCH
Jul 18, 2023

The Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo presented by Zions Bank is a one-of-a-kind Gold Medal Rodeo being held July 19-24 at 7:30 PM.

The Days of ‘47 Rodeo is more than just a sporting event; it’s a family-friendly celebration of the enduring spirit of the Wild West. The thrilling performances and rich history captivate audiences as the events continue to evolve for the future. While embracing inclusivity and preserving tradition, the rodeo remains an event that offers something for everyone. 

Whether you’re a seasoned rodeo enthusiast or new to the world of Western heritage, the Days of ‘47 Rodeo promises an unforgettable experience. Explore the diverse attractions accompanying the rodeo, such as live music performances, Western art exhibitions, and interactive activities for children. 

What to expect

From July 19 – 23, Gates at Fairpark will open at 4:30 pm with activities such as a mechanical bull, petting zoo, and pony rides. Food trucks and vendors will also be present, with exhibitions for viewing. No admission ticket is required! 

At 6 pm, the Days of ‘47 Arena gates open for ticket holders, with live music in the fun zone until 6:45. Opening ceremonies start promptly at 7:30 pm. 

After the show, stick around for a special drone and fireworks presentation, with live music again until 10:45. 

July 24th will see the most celebrations, with the gold medal round in the final performance. This year marks the eighth time in the history of rodeo where competitors will vie for the Gold, Silver, or Bronze Medals. 

Check the full schedule of events for details. 

The only gold medal rodeo in the world

As mentioned, this historical event is only the eighth time riders will compete for medals. The first two times were at the Olympic Winter Games in Calgary in 1988 and Salt Lake City in 2002. The other five times were right here at the Utah Days of ‘47 Rodeo in 2017-2019 and 2021-2022. 

The medals that will be awarded are produced by OC Tanner, the same company that made the Olympic medals for the champions of the 2002 Olympic Winter Games.

What the winners get to take home

Rodeo contestants will participate in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, and more. The Days of ‘47 Rodeo sets the Gold Standard in rodeo with the ranks of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA). The 2023 event will payout up to $750,000 and determine qualifiers for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR). 

Find ticket info and get ready to have fun with the whole family! 

