Base F-150 Lightning electric pickup will cost less than $50,000 as Ford slashes prices across line

The sticker price on Ford’s F-150 Lightning electric pickup is being lowered by thousands of dollars, the company said Monday, due to increased plant capacity, falling costs for battery raw materials and internal efforts to scale production by the Detroit automaker.

The price cuts across the Lightning line, some as deep as $10,000, appeared to be seen on Wall Street as more evidence of a coming price war among electrical vehicle makers, however, sending shares of Ford Motor Co. down 5% Monday.

The price cuts arrive two days after Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup had rolled off the assembly line nearly two years behind the original schedule. Tesla is not releasing prices for the vehicle.