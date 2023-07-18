UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Taco Bell and Taco John’s drop their ‘Taco Tuesday’ fight

Jul 18, 2023, 12:05 PM

The battle over the "Taco Tuesday" trademark is coming to an end. Mandatory Credit: John Tlumacki/T...

The battle over the "Taco Tuesday" trademark is coming to an end. Mandatory Credit: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

New York (CNN) — Taco John’s, the regional chain that has “Taco Tuesday” trademarked, announced Tuesday that it’s ending its fight in defending the phrase and will “abandon” it because it doesn’t want to pay the legal fees that come with a fight against Taco Bell.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on being the home of Taco Tuesday, but paying millions of dollars to lawyers to defend our mark just doesn’t feel like the right thing to do,” Taco John’s CEO Jim Creel said in a statement

Taco Bell filed a petition in May with the US Patent and Trademark office to cancel the trademark owned by rival Taco John’s for 34 years because Taco Bell claims the commonly used phrase “should be freely available to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos.”

As a result of the trademark being abandoned, Creel said that it’s donating $40,000 ($100 per its roughly 400 locations) to Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE). CORE is a nonprofit organization that “supports restaurant workers with children by providing financial relief when either the employee, spouse or a child faces a life-altering health crisis, injury, death or natural disaster,” Taco John’s explained in a statement.

Taco Bell didn’t immediately respond for comment.

Taco John’s has owned the trademark in every state except New Jersey since 1989. It has used the phrase for marketing purposes and has defended its use of the phrase and sent cease-and-desist letters to others trying to use it.

But Taco Bell took issue with that, and said that “nobody should have exclusive rights in a common phrase” and that any restaurant should use it.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben told CNN that Taco John’s decision is “not surprising” because the “phrase became ubiquitous in the marketplace and any attempt to enforce the trademark registration would likely have failed in court.”

“Therefore, the trademark registration had little, if any, value left at this point in time,” he said. “If the case was litigated to the end, Taco John’s could have suffered a significant public relations loss. By bowing out of the court fight at this point, given the low probability of winning, Taco John’s can work to control the court of public opinion around the issue.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

“The Chosen,” a faith-based series about the life of Jesus, has received a green light from SAG...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

The show that’s being allowed to continue filming during the strikes

While Hollywood has ground to a halt due to writers’ and actors’ strikes, the U.S.- based show, "The Chosen," has been allowed to continue.

14 hours ago

In this March 2022 photo, the Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, DC. ...

Sean Lyngaas, CNN

Common typo causes millions of emails intended for members of the US military to be sent to accounts in Mali

Millions of emails intended for Pentagon employees were inadvertently sent to email accounts in Mali over the last decade.

2 days ago

Cheryl Meany with her twin daughters. Mandatory Credit: Courtesy Cheryl Meany...

Brenda Goodman, CNN

FDA approves antibody to protect infants from RSV

Parents and pediatricians will soon have a new option to protect babies from the lung-attacking virus, RSV.

2 days ago

Smoke rises from the Texas Creek wildfire in British Columbia earlier this month. Mandatory Credit:...

Paula Newton, CNN

As wildfires gobble more Canadian acreage, crews struggle to even keep up

“In the scope for us, in the states, this would one of the largest fires to occur – ever," -Zac Krohn, a division supervisor with the US Forest Service said.

2 days ago

Flash flooding killed at least three people in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on July 15. (KYW)...

Christina Maxouris, Lauren Mascarenhas, Melissa Alonso and Caitlin Kaiser, CNN

5 people were killed by raging floodwaters in Pennsylvania, 2 children are still missing

Authorities in southeastern Pennsylvania are searching for a 2-year-old girl and her 9-month-old brother who vanished in raging floodwaters as a violent storm slammed the region.

3 days ago

This vast landscape was stitched together from multiple images captured by the James Webb Space Tel...

Jackie Wattles, CNN

Webb telescope spots a supermassive black hole formed over 13 billion years ago

The James Webb Space Telescope has delivered yet another astounding discovery, spying an active supermassive black hole deeper into the universe than has ever been recorded.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Taco Bell and Taco John’s drop their ‘Taco Tuesday’ fight