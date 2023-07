SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

In a Facebook post, police said they were looking for Santa Gloria Olvera, who was last seen Monday morning at Glendale Middle School wearing a blue t-shirt and black pants.

“Olvera is considered at-risk due to her age,” it said.

Anyone with information should call 801-799-3000.