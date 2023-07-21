West Jordan young man with autism missing

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a young man with autism.

According to West Jordan Police Department, Jarrett Lyon left a group home located at 8494 S. 1520 West and did not return.

Police said Lyon is Autistic and non-verbal but will acknowledge his name and shake his head “yes” or

“no.”

Lyon was last seen in front of the group home wearing a short maroon sleeve shirt, black or navy shorts, white socks, black slip-on shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Jarrett is 5’6″, about 140 pounds. He has green eyes, dirty blonde shaggy hair, with scruffy facial hair.

Anyone with information about Jarrett should call West Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000.