UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SOCIAL MEDIA

Gov. Cox and AG Reyes announce legal filing against TikTok

Jul 25, 2023, 12:19 PM | Updated: 12:19 pm

Gov. Spencer Cox is joined at the podium by Attorney General Sean Reyes as they take questions abou...

Gov. Spencer Cox is joined at the podium by Attorney General Sean Reyes as they take questions about plans to address the harmful impacts social media is having on the mental health and well-being of Utah youth in the Gold Room at the Capitol on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes announced a legal filing against the social media company TikTok on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Office of the Governor, the state filed a motion with the court demanding that TikTok show cause why it shouldn’t be held in contempt for failing to respond.

Utah’s Department of Commerce’s Division of Consumer Protection has been investigating how to hold social media platforms accountable for their negative effects on kids.

TikTok has been part of that investigation, the office said.

The press release includes a statement from Reyes that said, “For too long, two essential questions have gone unanswered: how is TikTok conducting itself in the State of Utah, and how is it impacting the lives of children?”

The Governor’s Office said the filing aims to force TikTok to comply with subpoenas filed against it. The press release alleges that TikTok did not “respond completely” to two subpoenas filed in February and May, respectively.

“Utah will not stop insisting that social media companies be held accountable for the harm they are causing our youth,” said Cox in a press release. “That TikTok won’t even appropriately respond to the investigative subpoenas speaks volumes about the lack of TikTok’s credibility and transparency.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Social Media

A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo fo...

Kelvin Chan, AP Business Writer

Elon Musk reveals new ‘X’ logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird

Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.

2 days ago

Twitter logo...

Associated Press

Musk says Twitter to change logo to “X” from the bird

Elon Musk said Sunday that he plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the famous blue bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year.

3 days ago

Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, poses for photos at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 9, 202...

Michael Houck

‘This isn’t about race;’ Rep. Trevor Lee responds to backlash over liked Twitter comments

Utah Republican Rep. Trevor Lee has received backlash for "liking" tweets that suggested some Black women do not work for their positions.

6 days ago

Threads app...

Clare Duffy, CNN

Meta’s Threads app rolls out first big batch of updates

Meta’s Twitter rival app Threads on Tuesday rolled out its first major batch of updates since its launch two weeks ago as it works to maintain momentum.

8 days ago

FILE - A man using a cellphone walks past Google offices on Dec. 17, 2018, in New York. On Tuesday,...

Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

Google hit with lawsuit alleging it stole data from millions of users to train its AI tools

Google was hit with a wide-ranging lawsuit on Tuesday alleging the tech giant scraped data from millions of users without their consent and violated copyright laws in order to train and develop its artificial intelligence products.

15 days ago

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unvei...

Associated Press

Reluctant Twitter users, influencers and others are flocking to Meta’s new Threads app

EDITOR’S NOTE: KSL TV is present on the Threads app, linked to instagram and with a blue check.  NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrities, lawmakers, brands and everyday social media users are flocking to Meta’s freshly minted app Threads to connect with their followers, including many Twitter refugees tired of the drama surrounding Elon Musk’s raucous […]

16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Gov. Cox and AG Reyes announce legal filing against TikTok