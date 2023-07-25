Gov. Cox and AG Reyes announce legal filing against TikTok

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes announced a legal filing against the social media company TikTok on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Office of the Governor, the state filed a motion with the court demanding that TikTok show cause why it shouldn’t be held in contempt for failing to respond.

Utah’s Department of Commerce’s Division of Consumer Protection has been investigating how to hold social media platforms accountable for their negative effects on kids.

TikTok has been part of that investigation, the office said.

Attorney General @SeanReyesUT and @GovCox are taking action to hold TikTok accountable. https://t.co/mnbmobIuQj — Utah Attorney General (@UtahAG) July 25, 2023

The press release includes a statement from Reyes that said, “For too long, two essential questions have gone unanswered: how is TikTok conducting itself in the State of Utah, and how is it impacting the lives of children?”

The Governor’s Office said the filing aims to force TikTok to comply with subpoenas filed against it. The press release alleges that TikTok did not “respond completely” to two subpoenas filed in February and May, respectively.

“Utah will not stop insisting that social media companies be held accountable for the harm they are causing our youth,” said Cox in a press release. “That TikTok won’t even appropriately respond to the investigative subpoenas speaks volumes about the lack of TikTok’s credibility and transparency.”