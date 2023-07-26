UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

MENTAL HEALTH

Despite reports of unanswered calls, many Utahns get help through 988

Jul 25, 2023, 6:54 PM

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Almost 9% of calls made to 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline in Utah, went unanswered according to data from April and May of this year.

There are a number of reasons for that and the people behind the lifeline say no calls are going to voicemail.

“If someone is in crisis, they are going to get care. Period,” Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City said.

Recent data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, which does health policy research, showed 8.8% of Utah’s 988 calls last April and May were unanswered.

Thatcher said, “The 9% that we’re talking about is 9% that come during a spike when all of the lines are tied up and they will actually route to another state.”

The people taking the calls at the Utah call center try to answer as soon as possible.

“Ninety percent of the time we’re able to answer those calls but if we can’t get to it in 120 seconds or less, then that call will be routed to one of the national backup centers,” said Rachel Lucynski director, of Community Crisis Intervention and Support Services.

The callers will be connected to a real human, they just may not have access to local resources.

Thatcher added, “One hundred percent of people that call 988 in the state of Utah are getting care.”

He pushed for the three-digit hotline and he said Utah’s answer rate is better than most states.

“We do see that a large number of calls that go unanswered are because people hang up before our team can even reach for the answer call button,” Thatcher said.

There are other reasons calls drop.

Lucynski said people may call two or three times before they actually go through with the call.

“Folks can be very nervous to make that phone call,” she said.

Cell service is also a consideration. “If someone’s in a place where they have spotty cell service, certainly they could drop the call on their end,” Lucynski said.

Those who’ve worked on the hotline said not one person calling for help is getting abandoned.

“Let’s be clear,” Thatcher said. “If there was a single person not getting care, we would move heaven and earth to get the resources necessary to make sure everyone was being taken care of.”

Lucynski said call surges can happen at any time, and there may not be someone to handle each one.

“We are like every other service though susceptible to workforce challenges knowing that the nature of crisis services is really difficult work,” she said.

They are hiring people to fill these positions. You can get more information on jobs here.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-33888)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Other community-based resources

Center for Workplace Mental Health offers suicide prevention and response for employers.

KSL 5 TV Live

Mental Health

Some teens are browsing social media sites to search for videos about mental health diagnoses. Mand...

 Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business

Teens are using social media to diagnose themselves with ADHD, autism and more

Teens aren't just using social media for entertainment, many use it to self-diagnose mental health disorders.

6 days ago

A banner for "Show Up for Teachers" conference. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Utah’s first lady hosts conference for educators focusing on mental health

Thousands of Utah teachers and community leaders joined Utah's First Lady Abby Cox in a conference to focus on educators' mental health.

7 days ago

(file) A critical mental health benefit for the Salt Lake City Police Department is suspended by it...

Debbie Worthen

Salt Lake City Police Department suspends peer support mental health program

A critical mental health benefit for the Salt Lake City Police Department is suspended by its chief of police as of Wednesday.

14 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Mike Anderson

Community gun safes set up in local businesses

Some Cache County business owners are trying to give gun owners a safe space to store their weapons while struggling with mental health challenges.

16 days ago

FILE - An inmate huddles under a heavy blanket on a bunk in the psychiatric unit of the Pierce Coun...

Martha Bellisle, Associated Press

Washington state in contempt for not providing services to mentally ill people in jails, judge rules

A federal judge has found Washington state in contempt and ordered it to pay more than $100 million for failing to provide timely psychiatric services to mentally ill people who must wait in jails for weeks.

18 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah Navajo group holds conference to help men discuss mental health

Indigenous men face unique mental health challenges. This week, they’re invited to open up about their struggles at a conference in Moab.

28 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Despite reports of unanswered calls, many Utahns get help through 988