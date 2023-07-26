UTAH FIREWATCH
LOCAL NEWS

Clearfield police seek person of interest in stolen dog case

Jul 26, 2023, 4:52 PM | Updated: 4:53 pm

The person of interest, Melissa Rush, 31. (Clearfield Police)

KSLTV.com

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Police are searching for a woman who is allegedly involved in a vehicle and dog theft that happened Sunday.

On Wednesday, Clearfield police said they are looking for 31-year-old Melissa Rush, as she is a person of interest in a theft case at a Maverik gas station on 700 S. Main Street.

“(Rush) is described as a Caucasian female with red hair who is approximately 5 feet tall and 140lbs.” the press release stated.

Police ask anyone who has been in contact with Rush since Sunday to speak to Clearfield detectives.

‘I just want him home safe and sound’

The victim, 74-year-old Dee Thorell, told KSL TV she left to get a drink, left the car running to keep her dog, Reo, cool, and locked the doors. While she ran into the store, Thorell said a strange woman approached her.

“She reached in my pocket and grabbed my key fob, and I said, ‘You just took my key out of my pocket,’ and she said, ‘No, I didn’t,'” Thorell said.

She said the woman rushed to her car and stole the vehicle with the dog inside. Thorell attempted to stop her but was knocked to the ground and injured.

“I have a big blood blister and a big goose egg on my head,” she said. “My arm was paining pretty bad. It was fractured.”

The suspect took off with the car and with Reo.

Clearfield police said officers located the suspect in Salt Lake City after she took off. They initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect fled, and the car was found later abandoned around 2300 N. Redwood Road.

Clearfield police are still looking for the suspect and, unfortunately, are also looking for Reo.

“It’s awful. It’s really awful! I just hope he’s safe somewhere,” Thorell said. “I just want him home safe and sound.”

She reminds the public that he is friendly and will respond to his name. He is also microchipped, so if found, he can be identified. If you happen to see Reo, call the Clearfield Police Department.

