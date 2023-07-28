UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Montana judge temporarily lifts ban on drag performances ahead of major Pride event

Jul 28, 2023, 5:44 PM | Updated: 6:04 pm

FILE - Scenes from a drag show at the Montana Capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at ...

FILE - Scenes from a drag show at the Montana Capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how trans Montanans live, April 13, 2023, in Helena, Mont. A federal judge in Montana on Friday, July 28, temporarily blocked a new law that puts restrictions on drag performances just days before thousands of people are expected to attend Montana Pride's 30th anniversary celebration in Helena. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)

(Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge in Montana on Friday temporarily blocked a new law that restricts drag performances just days before thousands of people are expected to attend Montana Pride’s 30th anniversary celebration in Helena.

The way the law is written “will disproportionally harm not only drag performers, but any person who falls outside traditional gender and identity norms,” including transgender people, U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris said.

The law seeks to ban minors from attending what it calls “sexually oriented” performances, and bans such performances in public places where minors might be present. However, it does not adequately define many of the terms used in the law, causing people to self-censor out of fear of prosecution, plaintiff’s attorney Constance Van Kley with Upper Seven Law argued Wednesday.

“Plaintiffs, along with the approximately 15,000 Montanans who wish to attend the (Montana Pride) events, cannot avoid chilled speech or exposure to potential civil or criminal liability,” without the temporary restraining order, Morris wrote.

The ruling will allow Montana Pride to advertise and hold some of its events in public places, said Kevin Hamm, president of Montana Pride. The annual LGBTQ+ celebration — which includes a parade, street dance and drag brunch — begins on Sunday and runs through Aug. 6.

“The language used in the (temporary restraining order) is both impressive and should serve as a warning to discriminatory actions by legislators in the future,” Hamm said.

A lawsuit filed on July 6 challenges its constitutionality, and seeks a preliminary injunction to block it. The complaint was later amended to add the city of Helena as a defendant and Montana Pride as a plaintiff in order to request the more urgent move for a temporary restraining order. Montana Pride worked with the city to get permits to hold its public events.

The city of Helena supported the restraining order, saying the law put the city in the position of infringing on Montana Pride’s constitutional rights of free expression by denying the permit, or subjecting city employees to civil and criminal liability included in the law if it granted the permit. The lawsuit allows a minor who attends a drag performance that violates the law to file a civil lawsuit against organizers or participants at any time over the following 10 years.

The complaint — whose initial plaintiffs include a transgender woman, two small theaters and a bookstore that holds drag queen reading events — calls the Montana law “a breathtakingly ambiguous and overbroad bill, motivated by anti-LGBTQ+ animus.”

Judge Morris found that the law did not adequately define actions that might be illegal and appears likely to “encourage arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement.”

Montana’s law is flawed — like similar laws in Florida and Tennessee that have been blocked by courts — because it regulates speech based on its content and viewpoint, without taking into account its potential literary, artistic, political or scientific value, Morris found.

“Drag is definitionally political and artistic speech,” said Diana Bourgeois, president of the Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana, an organization that puts on drag reading events and one of the plaintiffs. “The court’s order today protects our right to be commentators and artists and to create a safe, joyful and welcoming environment through our expression.”

Like many Republican-led states, Montana’s conservative lawmakers have passed other laws targeting transgender people. The state is among those to ban gender-affirming care for minors — which is also being challenged in court. It also passed a bill to define sex as only “male” or “female” in state law.

The law also made Montana the first state to specifically ban drag kings and drag queens — which it defined as performers who adopt a flamboyant or parodic male or female persona with glamorous or exaggerated costumes and makeup — from reading books to children in public schools or libraries, even though the performances do not have a sexual element.

The judge said the law does not define “flamboyant,” “parodic” or “glamorous,” among other terms.

Morris has scheduled an Aug. 26 hearing on the lawsuit’s request for a preliminary injunction, which could continue to block the law while the case moves through the courts.

“We look forward to presenting our written response and full argument at the upcoming preliminary injunction hearing to defend the law and protect minors from sexually oriented performances,” Emily Flower, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice, said in a statement.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Braxton Mitchell, has said that to him and his constituents, “keeping hyper sexualized events out of taxpayer funded schools and libraries” does not violate the First Amendment.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barr...

MARY CLARE JALONICK

Sen. McConnell says he plans to serve his full term as leader despite questions about his health

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said he is “fine” since he froze up mid-sentence in the middle of a press conference on Wednesday. And now his office is trying to tamp down speculation that he might not fill out his term as leader because of his health.

19 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks to campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, July 18, 2023...

Meg Kinnard

With Trump newly indicted, here’s what to know about the documents case and what’s next

Donald Trump has been indicted on three additional charges in a case that accuses him of illegally possessing classified documents.

19 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-K...

Stephen Grove and Mary Clare, Associated Press

Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but House clashes over social issues

The Senate has passed a massive annual defense bill that would deliver a 5.2% pay raise for service members and keep the nation’s military operating.

2 days ago

FILE PHOTO: SAN FRANCISCO - MAY 13: Oreo Cookies are seen May 13, 2003 in San Francisco. Attorney ...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Oreo maker increases growth forecast thanks to demand for cookies, sweets

The maker of Oreo and Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate is thanking an increased demand for sweets in the first half of the year for its positive forecast.

2 days ago

Randy Meisner of the rock band the Eagles performing in Georgia in 1977. Meisner, who was a co-foun...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

The Eagles announce the death of founding member Randy Meisner at 77

Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles who added high harmonies to such favorites as “Take It Easy” and “The Best of My Love” and sang and co-wrote the hit “Take It to the Limit,” has died at 77.

2 days ago

The site where the human remains were found at Bear Lake. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck and Josh Ellis

Idaho sheriff confirms jawbone found at Bear Lake, additional bone fragments discovered

Authorities say that human bones were unexpectedly uncovered on the Idaho side of Bear Lake Thursday morning.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Montana judge temporarily lifts ban on drag performances ahead of major Pride event