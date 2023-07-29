UTAH FIREWATCH
Ohio bank robbery suspect drops out of ceiling into recycling bin, police say

Jul 29, 2023, 3:23 PM

Police arrested 27-year-old Tristan Heidl after he fell from the ceiling of a bank's drive-thru int...

Police arrested 27-year-old Tristan Heidl after he fell from the ceiling of a bank's drive-thru into a recycling bin. (Huron Police Department)

(Huron Police Department)

BY SHARIF PAGET, CNN


(CNN) — A bank robbery suspect’s escape was thwarted when he fell into a recycling bin – right where police were waiting for him, authorities said.

Police took the man, 27-year-old Tristan Heidl, into custody after he dropped down from the ceiling of a bank’s drive-thru into a recycling ban in Huron, Ohio, during the early hours of Wednesday, authorities said.

Huron police officers responding to an alarm at VacationLand Federal Credit Union around 2 a.m. heard noises coming from inside the roof area over the drive-thru, according to a news release from the Huron Police Department.

They also saw a blue recycling bin in the middle of a drive-thru lane positioned directly under a roof access door.

Police body cam footage shows officers waiting as the roof’s access door opens and a backpack falls to the ground. Police said the bag contained construction tools.

Shortly after, the suspect dropped down from the ceiling into the recycling bin, body cam footage shows. Then officers rush over and arrest him.

Heidl was charged with breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools, and safecracking. He waived his preliminary hearing on Friday and the case was bound over to the grand jury in the Erie County Common Pleas Court in Sandusky Ohio, Huron Police Chief Terry Graham told CNN. Heidl is now out on a $50,000 bond, Graham added.

CNN has sought comment from Heidl’s attorney.

Huron is located at the mouth of the Huron River on Lake Erie.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved

