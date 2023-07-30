UTAH FIREWATCH
New state liquor and wine store opens in Sandy

Jul 30, 2023, 3:46 PM

Inside the new liquor store in Sandy. (Utah DABS)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


SANDY, Utah — The newest state liquor store will open its doors on Monday.

The state ran store is located in the Little Cottonwood Shopping Center at 9400 South Highland Drive, according to Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services.


The store is 14,000 square feet and has the most refrigeration of all state liquor stores. It will also have a “Utah Proud” section showcasing locally-made products.

“The new Sandy store is the first to be designed with a dedicated ‘Utah Proud’ section, in which shoppers can more easily find locally made products,” stated Tiffany Clason, director of Utah’s ABS. We want Utahns and tourists to find items crafted right here in Utah, by passionate entrepreneurs who choose to locate their operations here, contributing to state and local economies.”

Clason said they expect to generate $5.4 million during the first year of the store’s operation. The money will go to Utah services like transportation, infrastructure, public safety, and education.

ABS also expects local tax revenue to generate over a million dollars for the City of Sandy and Salt Lake County.

