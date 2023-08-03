UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UNAFFORDABLE UTAH

45 Utahns buy homes in initial week of $20k assistance program

Aug 3, 2023, 5:14 PM

Ladd Egan's Profile Picture

BY LADD EGAN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE — More than $3 million has already been spoken for during the first week of Utah’s new, $20,000 first-time homebuyer assistance program.

Utah lawmakers allocated $50 million for the program.

Utah Housing Corporation started funding the assistance loans on July 25, since then 45 Utahns have already completed a purchase of a newly built home, townhome, or condo totaling $900,000 in assistance loans.

“We’re really excited about that,” said Jonathan Hanks, the corporation’s chief operating officer. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm towards it and there’s a lot of people who are sending in their reservation requests.”

On top of the closed loans, Utah Housing reports that they have received 113 reservations that are either approved or pending, which total $2,260,000. There are 2,142 reservations remaining.

In order to make a reservation, potential buyers don’t need to already have a new home, townhome or condo selected or under contract. They just need to be pre-approved by a participating lender.

So far, the average home purchase price has been $376,722 and the average assistance loan amount has been $19,770.

The program is only available for new construction and will provide a loan for up to $20,000 that can be used for any combination of down payment, closing costs or to permanently buy down the mortgage interest rate.

Hanks explained that a two-point rate buydown in current conditions can amount to significant savings for buyers.

“You’re going to be saving anywhere from $450 to $550 a month, which not only reduces your monthly payment but also creates an availability to maybe purchase more of a home than you thought you could otherwise,” Hanks said.

To qualify for the program, the newly built residential unit must be priced at or below $450,000 and recipients must be a resident of Utah for at least one year when they close on the loan.

“There is a lot of building going on and this has really encouraged a lot of homebuilders to really focus product in this $450,000 or below range,” Hanks said.

So far, 66% of the identified properties for the program are in Utah County. 27% of the properties are in Salt Lake County and 10% in Washington County.

“Eligible property types include detached single-family homes, condominiums, townhomes, or similar residential dwellings, including manufactured or modular homes attached to a permanent foundation,” according to the housing corporation.

The loans will have a zero percent interest rate and will not have monthly payments. Recipients will have to pay back the loan—or a portion of it—only when they sell the home or refinance the mortgage.

The repayment amount will be either the amount of the assistance loan or 50% of the home’s equity at the time of sale or refinancing, whichever is less.

KSL 5 TV Live

Unaffordable Utah

Single-family houses...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com and Ladd Egan, KSL TV

Utah releases online tool to make home valuations more transparent

As home prices have risen in recent years, many homeowners have found themselves paying more in property taxes even if their mortgage rate remains the same.

8 days ago

Rent prices are dropping nationwide but renters along the Wasatch Front face a different picture. (...

Matt Gephardt

Rent prices dropping nationwide but Wasatch Front renters face different picture

While rent has been slowly decreasing in Utah, compared to other parts of the country, it's still falling behind.

18 days ago

A state program designed to give first-time homebuyers a break on their new home purchases, but the...

Andrew Adams

Lender: New Utah First-Time Homebuyers Assistance Program doesn’t go far enough

A new Utah program designed to give first-time homebuyers a break on their new house purchases is receiving criticism for how practical it is.

22 days ago

Homes in Centreville, Maryland...

By Anna Bahney, CNN

US mortgage rates climb to highest level since November

US mortgage rates jumped higher last week as uncertainty about the debt ceiling standoff sent bond yields rising.

2 months ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug sits down with former state senator Scott Howell to get his persp...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Democratic Presidential Election, Utah All-Day Kindergarten, Guiding Our Growth Program

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug talks with former state senator Scott Howell about the Democratic Nomination for the Presidential Election, Christine Elegante from the Utah State School Board about the all-day kindergarten program, and Envision Utah's Ari Bruening about the Guiding Our Growth Program.

3 months ago

A home stands for sale in a Brooklyn neighborhood with a limited supply of single family homes on M...

Ladd Egan

Utah’s $20k first-time homebuyer assistance program starts in July

Utah’s new $20,000 first-time homebuyer assistance program created by the legislature earlier this year is set to rollout in the beginning of July.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

45 Utahns buy homes in initial week of $20k assistance program