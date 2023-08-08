UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Burger King hopes this change will reignite America’s love for the Whopper

Aug 8, 2023, 2:25 PM

Burger King's Whopper burger, fries, and a drink. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)...

Burger King's Whopper burger, fries, and a drink. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CNN


CNN

New York (CNN) Burger King’s sales have grown as it works to turn around its business. But it still has a problem: Not enough customers.

In the second quarter ending on June 30, sales at Burger King’s US restaurants open at least 13 months jumped 8.3% year over year. Globally, including in the US, sales at Burger King restaurants open at least a year grew 10.2%.

But much of the sales growth in the US was driven by people spending more when they actually bought food from a Burger King, not because more people were coming through the door. As US consumers pull back on spending, that could be a problem.

Fewer Burger King customers came in over the past three months compared to last year, noted Josh Kobza, CEO of Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International

(QSR), during a Tuesday analyst call discussing quarterly financial results. RBI also owns Tim Hortons, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs.

“We are still not in positive territory,” he said, while noting that trends have been improving. “Growth in traffic … is one of the most significant near-term opportunities we see for the brand.”

Last year, Burger King announced a plan to turn its business around, which includes a $400 million investment in improving the brand’s fortunes: $250 million to updating restaurant tech, kitchens and remodeling, and $150 million to advertising and digital products

So far, the company has spent about $32 million on ads and its digital offerings, as well as $35 million toward remodeling and other physical improvements.

One part of the plan has hinged on getting people to try a Whopper, Burger King’s signature hamburger, again.

“What we really want to do in the short term is reintroduce America’s love affair with the Whopper,” Tom Curtis, president of Burger King North America, told CNN in the spring. That includes making sure workers are well trained in making burgers and ensuring kitchens support consistency and ease of preparation, plus marketing campaigns that highlight the Whopper.

Those ads and other Whopper-specific promotions helped boost sales in the quarter, Kobza said Tuesday.

Marketing focused on how customers can customize Whoppers, a limited-edition Spider-Verse Whopper and the Whopper Jr. deal “drove higher average tickets and attracted younger guests.”

The next step is bringing restaurants up to date.

More kiosks, newer restaurants

In order for customers to walk through the door, Burger King locations need to look modern, according to executives.

“We’re going to do really high quality remodels … you should see that becoming an increasingly important part of the equation later this year and into next year,” Kobza said.

“We need pretty much every Burger King all across the country to be modern, convenient and competitive with with all of the other concepts out there that have new and modern buildings,” said Kobza.

In recent years, fast food chains have unveiled new designs, many of them following a similar blueprint: Quirky is out, sleek is in, with a higher focus on in-restaurant tech and streamlined designs.

For Burger King, one way to update restaurants is by focusing on restaurant tech, like ordering kiosks.

“We’re spending a bit more time on kiosks,” Kobza said. “We’ve done another pretty big test here in our company restaurants. And we’re seeing a much better guest reception to kiosk than we might have seen they five to seven years ago in the US.” Burger King is planning to test kiosks more broadly across the US.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Biden Arizona Grand Canyon...

Betsy Klein, Arlette Saenz and Ella Nilsen, CNN

Biden designates new national monument surrounding Grand Canyon a day before Utah visit

President Joe Biden on Tuesday designated the fifth national monument of his presidency and unveiled new climate resilience funding for national parks during a visit to lands surrounding one of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon.

15 hours ago

DJ Casper, born Willie Perry, Jr., has died after a battle with cancer. Casper is pictured here on ...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

DJ Casper, artist behind ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ has died

DJ Casper, born Willie Perry, Jr., has died after a battle with cancer, his wife told CNN affiliate ABC7 Chicago on Monday.

15 hours ago

FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24, 201...

Jennifer Korn, CNN

Google moves forward with plan to delete inactive accounts

Google is moving ahead with its plan to delete accounts that have been inactive for at least two years.

2 days ago

Bella, Westland Fire and Rescue's arson dog, is seen in a picture on the department's Facebook page...

Kara Nelson, CNN

An arson dog hit the pedal on a golf cart and ran over a Michigan 4-year-old, who was uninjured

A fire crew’s dog jumped on the pedal of a golf cart which then struck a 4-year-old Michigan girl, leaving her with no visible injuries, firefighters said.

2 days ago

An alleged informant for Russia has been detained in connection to a plot to assassinate Ukrainian ...

Tim Lister, Olga Voitovych and Christian Edwards, CNN

Ukraine says it’s foiled assassination plot against Zelensky

An alleged informant for Russia has been detained in connection to a plot to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

2 days ago

Reconstruction of Shaihuludia shurikeni from the Spence Shale of Utah. Artistic reconstruction of a...

Ashley R. Williams

Researcher discovers 500-million-year-old sea worm in northern Utah

A University of Kansas paleontologist exploring an area known for its fossils recently uncovered a never-before-discovered ancient sea worm – and showed off her “nerdy” side while naming it.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Burger King hopes this change will reignite America’s love for the Whopper