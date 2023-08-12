UTAH FIREWATCH
Toyota recalls Tundra models in largest recall this year

Aug 12, 2023, 3:08 PM | Updated: 3:08 pm

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is pictured during the Motor Bella auto show in Pontiac, Michigan, on Septem...

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is pictured during the Motor Bella auto show in Pontiac, Michigan, on September 21, 2021. (Rebecca Cook/Reuters)

(Rebecca Cook/Reuters)

BY EVA ROTHENBERG, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Toyota has issued a voluntary recall for certain 2022 and 2023 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid trucks in its largest recall of 2023.

The manufacturer announced Thursday 168,000 vehicles in the US have a plastic fuel tube which could “rub against a brake line and develop a fuel leak.” The leak could potentially cause a fire “in the presence of an ignition source,” Toyota added.

The company will replace the tube for free and is preparing to make the replacement parts available. In the meantime, Toyota said its dealers “will install protective materials and a clamp on the fuel tube at no cost to customers.”

Toyota will notify vehicle owners who are affected by the faulty part by early October. Owners can visit Toyota.com/recall and enter either their VIN number or license plate information to see whether their car is included in the recall.

Tesla recalls almost 3,500 Model Y cars for loose bolts

This is the seventh recall involving the 2022 or 2023 Tundra model. Previous recalls included problems with the car’s electronic parking brake system, loose axle nuts, and a software issue with the vehicle’s rearview camera.

In March, Toyota conducted a safety recall in the US of about 130,000 2022 and 2023 Tundras, due to a truck-bed cover that could detach from the vehicle, making it a potential crash hazard.

The most recent Tundra recall was on July 7. It involved improperly welded chains which are used to hold a spare tire underneath the vehicle.

CNN has reached out to Toyota for comment.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

