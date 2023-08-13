UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Nestlé recalls Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to wood chips

Aug 13, 2023, 2:28 PM

Nestlé recalled some Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to the potential presence of ...

Nestlé recalled some Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to the potential presence of wood fragments. (Nestlé)

(Nestlé)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ERIC LEVENSON, CNN


CNN

(CNN) —Nestlé USA announced a voluntary recall of some Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

The announcement on Thursday applied to two batches of the “break and bake” bar products that were produced in April, the company said. A “small number” of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about the wood fragments, the company said. Although no illnesses or injuries have been reported, Nestlé issued the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

The company said consumers who purchased the dough bars with batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K should return the product for a replacement or refund.

“We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully. We are confident that this is an isolated issue and we have taken action to address,” Nestlé USA said.

“The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.”

Last October, Nestlé issued a voluntary recall for its refrigerated, ready-to-bake Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling because of the “potential presence of white plastic pieces.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday June 15, 2023, in New...

Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

Judge sends FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to jail, says crypto mogul tampered with witnesses

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been sent to jail after a bail hearing in New York City.

2 days ago

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is pictured during the Motor Bella auto show in Pontiac, Michigan, on Septem...

Eva Rothenberg, CNN

Toyota recalls Tundra models in largest recall this year

Toyota has issued a voluntary recall for certain 2022 and 2023 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid trucks in its largest recall of 2023.

2 days ago

Little girl with a backpack and a big smile...

Erin Cox

Utah community helps thousands of refugee children with back-to-school supplies

The Utah community showed up in a big way to provide back to school supplies for refugee children.

3 days ago

Wildfire wreckage is seen Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The scene at one of Maui's t...

Brianna Chavez

Utah restaurant with ties to Maui donates proceed of sales to fire relief

A restaurant in Sunset is hoping to help those in need in Maui, Hawaii as Hurricane Dora continues to move through after flames ravaged the area of Lahaina.

3 days ago

Car seats...

Katija Stjepovic

Utah County checkpoint helps parents install car seats correctly

While it may sound and look simple, turns out that installing a car seat can be confusing and sometimes challenging.

4 days ago

Odometer scam evidence search...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah trio victimized hundreds in elaborate odometer fraud scheme, police say

Three men have been arrested in an extensive investigation after police say they were involved in an elaborate odometer fraud scheme — selling cars with tens of thousands or even 100,000 more miles on them than the buyer was told — and then using the money to buy sports cars for themselves.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Nestlé recalls Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to wood chips