The Bidens will travel to Maui to meet with wildfire survivors and first responders
Aug 21, 2023, 6:11 AM
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Aug 21, 2023, 6:11 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated $1 million to the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts after wildfires devastated communities across Maui.
12 hours ago
Tropical Storm Hilary deluged arid parts of Mexico and then drenched Southern California from the coast to inland mountains and deserts, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers.
12 hours ago
Authorities say three people are dead and six others wounded after a shooting at a hookah lounge in south Seattle.
2 days ago
Former President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will be skipping Wednesday’s first Republican presidential primary debate.
2 days ago
Adobe co-founder and University of Utah alumni John Warnock died on Saturday at age 82, Adobe confirmed in a statement Sunday.
2 days ago
The DC superhero film “Blue Beetle” led weekend ticket sales with an estimated $25.4 million, according to studio estimates, dethroning “Barbie” from the top spot.
2 days ago
