On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

As Ralph Yarl begins his senior year of high school, the man who shot him faces a court hearing

Aug 23, 2023, 9:44 AM | Updated: 10:56 am

FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl. Four months after he was shot...

FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl. Four months after he was shot in the head after showing up at the wrong house to pick up his brothers, Ralph Yarl has begun his senior year in high school. Next week, the man accused of shooting him is in court. Yarl's aunt told the Kansas City Star, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, that the 17-year-old had a busy summer, but was ready for the return to classes. (Ben Crump Law via AP, file)

(Ben Crump Law via AP, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Four months after he was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell at the wrong house to pick up his brothers, Ralph Yarl has begun his senior year in high school.

Next week, the man accused of shooting him will be in court.

Yarl’s first day of school was Tuesday. “He was ready,” his aunt, Faith Spoonmore, told the Kansas City Star. “Ralph was ready to just go back to just being a teenager.”

Andrew Lester, 84, pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the April 13 shooting. His preliminary hearing is Aug. 31.

Lester, who is white, told authorities that he shot Yarl through the door without warning because he was “scared to death” he was about to be robbed by the Black person standing there. Yarl was struck in the head and the arm. The case shocked the country and renewed national debates about gun policies and race in America.

Yarl continues to heal from the traumatic brain injury he suffered, but was still able to complete an engineering internship this summer.

Support for Yarl and his family poured in throughout the past few months. A GoFundMe set up on the family’s behalf raised nearly $3.5 million.

The high school musician was also gifted a new bass clarinet — a professional model purchased with donations to a GoFundMe drive set up by a group of U.S. and Canadian musicians.

For the fall, Yarl’s family is planning college trips. They expect to visit the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Michigan, Texas A&M University and Purdue University. Yarl hopes to study engineering.

He also has an upcoming trip to the White House after President Joe Biden extended an invitation shortly after the shooting. A date has not yet been set.

Yarl and his family will have the opportunity to face his alleged assailant at Lester’s court hearing next week.

“It’s scary,” Spoonmore said.

“In our mind, and in a lot of people’s minds, it’s a simple case and what happened was wrong and it should not have happened,” she said, “and the person that did it should be punished for their actions.”

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Crosses honoring the victims killed in a recent fires hang on a fence along the Lahaina Bypass as a...

Audrey McAvoy, Gene Johnson and Jennifer Sinco Kelleher

Hawaii officials urge families of people missing after deadly fires to give DNA samples

Authorities are pleading with relatives of those missing after the Maui fires to come forward and give DNA samples.

12 hours ago

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm ...

Eric Tucker

Prosecutors say witness in Trump’s classified documents case retracted false testimony

The Justice Department says a witness in the federal prosecution of Donald Trump over the hoarding of classified documents retracted “prior false testimony” after switching lawyers last month and provided new information that implicated the former president.

12 hours ago

William 'Billy' McFarland, organizer of the Fyre Festival, is pictured here in New York in 2017. (B...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Fyre Festival is back and pre-ticket have sold out, according to its embattled founder

Founder of the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival Billy McFarland appears ready for round two.

2 days ago

This undated photo provided by Brights Zoo in Limestone....

Rebecca Reynolds, Associated Press

Spotless arrival: Rare giraffe without coat pattern is born at Tennessee zoo

A giraffe born without spots at a northeastern Tennessee zoo may be plain, but she's anything but ordinary.

2 days ago

Cole Finegan is the U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado. He spoke Monday about the verdict. ...

Jamiel Lynch, CNN

American dentist sentenced to life in prison for murder of wife while on African safari

An American dentist has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife of 30 years while the couple was on a safari in Zambia.

2 days ago

A new CDC report found many women in the US were mistreated or faced discrimination while receiving...

Deidre McPhillips, CNN

1 in 5 women report mistreatment during maternity care, report says

About 1 in 5 women were mistreated while receiving maternity care and nearly a third faced discrimination, a CDC report says.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

As Ralph Yarl begins his senior year of high school, the man who shot him faces a court hearing