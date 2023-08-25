On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Criminal cases, not election, may decide if Trump can serve presidency again

Aug 24, 2023, 10:17 PM | Updated: 10:29 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

Jurors, rather than voters, may be the ones deciding if former president Donald Trump can be re-elected in 2024.

Trump was briefly booked into the Fulton County Jail in Georgia Thursday evening, after he surrendered, on multiple felony charges accusing him and 18 others of trying to overturn the 2020 election.

“These are serious felonies, and in part because of the way that they charged it,” KSL Legal Analyst Greg Skordas, an attorney not connected to any of the cases against Trump said. “In Georgia, it’s under a racketeering statute, which is organized crime, so to speak.”

Trump was caught on recording asking the Georgia Secretary of State to “find 11,780 votes” during the ballot count in 2020.

It’s the fourth time the former president has been indicted, and those four criminal cases will play out side-by-side with Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump has surrendered for a fourth time this year. Here’s where all the cases against him stand

Skordas said these cases could go to trial in the next year, before the 2024 election.

“He’s facing dozens and dozens of felony crimes in four different jurisdictions. And I think it would be difficult to have him convicted of all everyone or acquitted or every one,” he said. “I think the juries are going to, in each of those cases, weigh the evidence and decide what makes the most sense.”

That means the outcome of the trials — not the election — Skordas explained, could determine if Trump can be president again.

If convicted of any of the charges, the constitution may not allow him to serve.

“If he’s convicted of a felony, especially one related to his office related to his attempt, allegedly to overturn an election, I think it’s very safe to assume that he would no longer be determined to be fit to be president of the United States,” Skordas said. “But that remains to be seen, because we have never crossed this bridge before.”

The former president was released on a $200,000 bond about 20 minutes after his booking. Skordas said though the charges carry up to 20 years in prison, if convicted, Skordas thinks it’s unlikely Trump would go to prison for long, if at all.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

It’s been nearly a year since Salt Lake City created bus Route 1....

Katija Stjepovic

‘If you build it, they will come,’ SLC Transportation says on success of UTA bus Route 1

It’s been nearly a year since Salt Lake City created bus Route 1. The bus route has become one of SLC’s busiest routes, not only for university students, but also anyone trying to get from the west to east end of the valley.

23 hours ago

This photo shows the empty main street in the small town of Baker, Nevada....

Alex Cabrero

Small Nevada town near Utah state line expecting big crowds for eclipse

If you've ever been to Baker, Nevada, just across the Utah state line, then you know there aren't a lot of people who live out that way but that will change with the next total eclipse in October.

23 hours ago

FILE: Bats are the leading cause of rabies deaths in people in the United States. Rabid bats have b...

Aimee Cobabe, KSL NewsRadio and Shara Park, KSL TV

Hundreds of bats discovered and removed from Highland High

Students and teachers at Highland High School this week had some extra critters joining them in their classrooms.

23 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Mike Anderson

Students, faculty fight to stay cool in an older school

Roosevelt Elementary School, in Washington Terrace is now 64 years old and has no air conditioning.

23 hours ago

Utah Pride Center building in Salt Lake City...

Shelby Lofton

LGBTQ business owner reacts to temporary closure of Utah Pride Center

The Utah Pride Center announced in an email it will temporarily close in September.

23 hours ago

Jessica Leon prepares a meal with her daughters...

Peter Rosen

Intermountain Health Heart Transplant Program: 600 stories

Discover how Intermountain Health's heart transplant teamwork brings hope and improved outcomes. Learn about patient stories and medical success.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Criminal cases, not election, may decide if Trump can serve presidency again