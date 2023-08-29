On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

After Supreme Court curtails federal power, Biden administration weakens water protections

Aug 29, 2023, 10:07 AM | Updated: 10:55 am

FILE - A turtle pokes its nose out of the water in the wetlands inside Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol...

FILE - A turtle pokes its nose out of the water in the wetlands inside Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Va., June 12, 2023. The Biden administration weakened regulations protecting millions of acres of wetlands Tuesday, Aug. 29, saying it had no choice after the Supreme Court sharply limited the federal government’s jurisdiction over them. (Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration weakened regulations protecting millions of acres of wetlands Tuesday, saying it had no choice after the Supreme Court sharply limited the federal government’s jurisdiction over them.

The rule would require that wetlands be more clearly connected to other waters like oceans and rivers, a policy shift that departs from a half-century of federal rules governing the nation’s waterways.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said the agency had no alternative after the Supreme Court sharply limited the federal government’s power to regulate wetlands that do not have a “continuous surface connection” to larger, regulated bodies of water.

Justices boosted property rights over concerns about clean water in a May ruling in favor of an Idaho couple who sought to build a house near a lake. Chantell and Michael Sackett had objected when federal officials required them to get a permit before filling part of the property with rocks and soil.

The ruling was the second decision in as many years in which a conservative majority on the high court narrowed the reach of environmental regulations.

“While I am disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision in the Sackett case, EPA and Army (Corps of Engineers) have an obligation to apply this decision alongside our state co-regulators,” Regan said in a statement Tuesday.

The rule announced Tuesday revises a rule finalized earlier this year regulating “waters of the United States.” Developers and agriculture groups have long sought to limit the federal government’s power to use the Clean Water Act to regulate waterways, arguing the law should cover fewer types of rivers, streams and wetlands. Environmental groups have long pushed for a broader definition that would protect more waters.

The new rule is highly unusual and responds specifically to the Supreme Court ruling in the Sackett case. Typically, a rule is proposed, the public weighs in and then the federal government releases a final version. This rule changes existing policy to align with the recent Supreme Court decision and is final.

The Supreme Court ruling was a win for developer and agriculture groups. It said federally protected wetlands must be directly adjacent to a “relatively permanent” waterway “connected to traditional interstate navigable waters,” such was a river or ocean.

They also must have a “continuous surface connection with that water,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote.

The court’s decision broke with a 2006 opinion by former Justice Anthony Kennedy that said wetlands were regulated if they had a “significant nexus” to larger bodies of water. That had been the standard for evaluating whether developers needed a permit before they could discharge into wetlands. Opponents had long said the standards was vague, hard to interpret and generally unworkable.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote in a dissent that the majority’s decision was political, improperly weakening regulatory powers Congress gave the federal government.

The rule issued Tuesday removes the “significant nexus” test from consideration when identifying tributaries and other waters as federally protected.

The Supreme Court ruling “created uncertainty for Clean Water Act implementation,” the EPA said in a statement Tuesday. The Biden administration issued the amended rule ”to provide clarity and a path forward consistent with the (Supreme Court) ruling,” the agency said.

Because the sole purpose of the new rule is to amend specific provisions of the previous rule that were rendered invalid by the high court, the new rule will take effect immediately, the EPA said.

Michael Connor, assistant Army secretary for civil works, said that with publication of the revised rule, the Army Corps will resume issuing jurisdictional decisions that were paused after the Sackett decision. “Moving forward, the Corps will continue to protect and restore the nation’s waters in support of jobs and healthy communities,” he said in a statement.

In December, the Biden administration finalized its regulations basing them on definitions in place prior to 2015 that federal officials hoped were durable enough to survive a court challenge. They protected many small streams, wetlands and other waters and repealed a Trump-era rule that environmentalists said left far too many of those waterways unregulated.

In recent years, depending on the political party in the White House, the power of the Clean Water Act has varied sharply. The Obama administration sought to enlarge federal power to protect waterways. The Trump administration rolled them back as part of a broader curtailment of environmental regulations.

It’s been a political issue, too. Earlier this year, Congress approved a resolution overturning the Biden administration’s water protections. Republicans argued the White House had imposed rules that were a burden to businesses and agriculture and the Senate voted in favor 53-43, persuading four Democrats and Independent Sen. Krysten Sinema of Arizona to side with Republicans and vote in favor. Biden vetoed the resolution.

Flesher reported from Traverse City, Mich. and Phillis from St. Louis

__

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

People walk past the Dollar General store Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Sean R...

Joe Sutton, Jennifer Henderson, Isabel Rosales, Holly Yan and Raja Razek, CNN

The Jacksonville gunman’s dad called 911 after the deadly rampage started

Authorities have released details about the gunman who killed three people in what authorities called a racially motivated rampage at a Dollar General store in Florida.

12 hours ago

Tennis legend Billie Jean King speaks during the opening ceremony of the of the U.S. Open tennis ch...

Associated Press

US Open honors Billie Jean King on 50th anniversary of equal prize money for women

On Monday, Billie Jean King celebrated the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open becoming the first sporting event to offer equal prize money to female and male competitors. She promised in a speech to never stop fighting to maintain that hard-won progress.

12 hours ago

The worm specimen was extracted alive from the woman's brain by surgeons at Canberra Hospital in Au...

Kathleen Magramo, CNN

‘Still alive and wriggling:’ Doctors remove 3-inch parasitic worm from woman’s brain in world first

When a 64-year-old Australian woman was sent to hospital for brain surgery, her neurosurgeon was not expecting to pull out a live roundworm.

12 hours ago

Law enforcement and first responders gather on South Street near the Bell Tower on the University o...

Associated Press

Graduate student charged with murder in killing of University of North Carolina faculty member

Police have charged a University of North Carolina graduate student with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a faculty member that caused a campus lockdown during the search for the gunman.

12 hours ago

(Lauren Steinbrecher/KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah vigil on March on Washington anniversary honors those killed by racist violence

Utahns took a stand against hate on the steps of the state Capitol Monday evening, on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington and on the heels of a racially motivated mass shooting.

12 hours ago

Members of the Tampa, Fla., Parks and Recreation Dept., help residents with sandbags Monday, Aug. 2...

Laura Bargfeld

Idalia strengthens to a hurricane, pushing a surge of ocean water toward Florida

Idalia became a hurricane Tuesday, threatening to bring deadly storm surge and dangerous winds to Florida's Gulf Coast after lashing Cuba with heavy rain.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

After Supreme Court curtails federal power, Biden administration weakens water protections