Nephi police seek tips on cow manure dumped in car

NEPHI, Utah — Police are asking the public for help finding the people responsible for dumping cow manure in a vehicle.

Nephi City Police Department shared a photo of the car on its Facebook stating ” If you have any information regarding this case or want to turn yourself in please call 435-623-1626 reference case # 23NE01597.”

Police also said a reward is being offered by an anonymous donor for the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.