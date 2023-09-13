On The Site:
Nephi police seek tips on cow manure dumped in car

Sep 13, 2023, 5:03 PM

BY ELIZA PACE


NEPHI, Utah — Police are asking the public for help finding the people responsible for dumping cow manure in a vehicle.

Nephi City Police Department shared a photo of the car on its Facebook stating ” If you have any information regarding this case or want to turn yourself in please call 435-623-1626 reference case # 23NE01597.”

Police also said a reward is being offered by an anonymous donor for the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

